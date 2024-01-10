When Akshay Puri stuck the landing after his rings routine, his first event of the day, his teammates let out a roar that seemed louder than usual.

As Puri stepped off the mat, that roar turned into a chorus of “he’s a freshman!” chants that echoed until he made his way back to his teammates. In his first collegiate meet, Puri had earned a score of 13.75 on rings, good for a second-place finish in the meet.

The Wolverines held the top two individual positions for rings as well as three other events by the end of Saturday’s meet, as the Michigan men’s gymnastics team handily defeated Simpson and Greenville. It wasn’t necessarily the projected top contributors leading the way for the Wolverines, though – it was the freshmen that rose to the occasion.

“(The freshmen) stepped up,” junior David Wolma said. “This is their time to prove why they need to be in the lineup compared to some of the older guys.”

And on a team like Michigan, open lineup spots will certainly be hard to come by. The Wolverines return 24 of 30 routines from last year’s NCAA runner-up campaign, and are the first team in 17 years to have two all-around NCAA champions on the roster: graduate Paul Juda and sophomore Fred Richard.

As a result, Michigan’s freshmen don’t have much room to make their mark.

But with Juda and Richard sitting out for Saturday’s season opener, chances were available for newcomers to make their case. Trying to seize the opportunity, freshman Pierce Wolfgang highlighted the freshman performances, winning the all-around with a score of 78.2.

Despite Wolfgang only placing in the top three for horizontal bar, he looked consistently comfortable in each event. He finished top 10 in the meet for four of his six routines, only scoring lower for floor exercise and pommel horse, where a 3.9 difficulty score dragged his overall score down.

“One thing I really want to work on is getting my pommel horse difficulty and confidence up,” Wolfgang said. “But that just comes with time and it’s already made strides throughout my time being here.”

Fellow freshman Kyle Walchuk made up for any pommel horse shortcomings, though. Walchuk – who competed at a high level in the event in junior championships – impressed on pommel horse with a nearly flawless routine, earning a meet-leading score of 14.3.

“(His success at the junior level is) why we put him on today,” head coach Yuan Xiao said. “I believe he can do much bigger routines than this, too.”

Along with Wolfgang and Walchuk, freshman Kevin Chow debuted on pommel horse, putting up a 13.45 for a third-place finish. Jake Islam was the final freshman to compete on Saturday, tying for eighth and fourth on the vault and floor exercise, respectively.

It remains to be seen which freshmen will earn their spots in the lineup with the return of Juda and Richard, but Saturday proved to not only build the freshmen’s confidence, but to strengthen their relationships with the rest of the team.

“After today, trust is built between them and the coaches, and also between us older guys,” Wolma said.

That trust will become increasingly important in the coming weeks. With the more challenging Windy City Invitational approaching, Michigan’s lineup will have less room for error. No matter the final lineup decisions, though, the Wolverines will need to stick together to succeed – and the freshmen are a crucial part of that.

“We’re all working together for the same goals, the same ambitions,” Wolfgang said. “We’re all highly motivated athletes here for the same overall cause.”

The ultimate goal for Michigan, a national championship, has been within reach for years. But the Wolverines have repeatedly fallen short, finishing as fourth or better in the last four championships. Regardless of their eventual roles, the members of this highly-touted freshman class will try to find what Michigan has been missing in recent years as the season gets underway.