As the Michigan men’s gymnastics team warmed up for the high bar, it knew what it would take to win the Windy City Invitational. Despite trailing Illinois for the majority of the meet, the Wolverines had whittled down their deficit to 1.200 points.

Five routines and two stuck landings later, Michigan (6-0 overall) took the Invitational with a total score of 405.150, eking out a win over the Fighting Illini (3-1), and adding comfortable victories over Simpson (1-5), Washington (2-2) and Northern Illinois (0-4). With clutch performances on the final rotation, the Wolverines got revenge for last year’s loss to Illinois in the same meet.

This last-minute, come-from-behind win was no surprise to Michigan, though. Simply based off of the order of events, Michigan coach Yuan Xiao knew the meet could come down to the very end before any routines had begun.

“We knew from the start (the Illini) are starting on rings, we are starting on floor,” Xiao said. “We knew we were gonna be behind them all the way to the last couple events.”

The Wolverines held a narrow lead over Illinois after the first rotation, but with the Illini on the higher-scoring vault and Michigan on pommel horse, a dominant second rotation inevitably pushed Illinois well ahead.

Senior Javier Alfonso highlighted the Wolverines’ rings routines, scoring a career-high 15.100. While leading the meet on rings was certainly an achievement, Xiao thinks Alfonso is just one step closer to a bigger prize.

“This year, he can win a national championship on rings,” Xiao said. “That’s my best wish for him.”

Freshmen Pierce Wolfgang and Akshay Puri competed on rings as well, making up part of what was a younger Michigan lineup. Competing without three key contributors, the Wolverines’ underclassmen filled gaps to fuel Michigan’s comeback.

Following up a meet-leading pommel horse score in last week’s season-opener, freshman Kyle Walchuk once again swept the competition with a score of 13.750. Wolfgang, too, added major contributions both on parallel bars and high bar.

“We’re really proud of our younger guys, our freshmen and sophomores,” junior Logan McKeown said. “(It was a) pretty young lineup this weekend and they all executed very well and under a lot of pressure.”

Wolfgang’s 14.000 on parallel bars, as well as McKeown’s 14.450, helped minimize the damage of an otherwise disappointing rotation for the Wolverines.

But as Michigan finished on parallel bars, with the 1.200-point deficit made clear and the stage set for the final rotation, acting captains McKeown and sophomore Zach Granados gathered the team for a message.

“(We said) we have to put all of our energy as a team towards these five routines,” Granados said. “Give everything that we have, even if we’re not the ones on the event.”

The message must’ve gotten through, as the gymnasts on for high bar performed inspired, and those not competing brought the energy for their teammates. On the Wolverines’ third and fourth routines, junior Rithik Puri and Wolfgang each stuck their landings, bringing their teammates to their feet and notching scores of 13.450 and 13.850, respectively.

Graduate student Crew Bold punctuated Michigan’s victory with a 14.000 in the final routine. The Wolverines’ event total was 67.650, edging out the Illini’s 65.750 on pommel horse by 1.900 – just enough to overtake them for the win.

If Michigan can finish as well as it did Saturday, even shorthanded, things look promising for the Wolverines to make a run at a fourth-consecutive Big Ten Championship. With the team’s resilient performance this weekend, Michigan picked up momentum to carry into the rest of the season.

“When we’re rolling, it’s tough to stop us,” Granados said.

And after their comeback win over Illinois, the Wolverines are certainly rolling early on in the season.