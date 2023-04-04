On Sunday, the No. 3 Michigan women’s gymnastics team suffered an uncharacteristic finish in the NCAA Regional Finals in Denver, missing the NCAA National Championship meet on a gut-wrenching tiebreaker favoring No. 6 LSU.

While it is easy to dwell on the heartbreaking end to an incredible season, it is more important to focus on just that: an incredible season and two historic careers.

Graduate students Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik have spent their entire careers as Wolverines alongside each other and made a mark on the culture of this Michigan program since day one.

The pair struggled with their performance at Regionals, but their leadership shone through and supported their team through a difficult night.

“My fellow fifth-year Natalie (is one of my biggest influences),” Heiskell told The Daily on March 22. “It’s been super fun being able to lead beside (her) and do gymnastics beside (her) for another year.”

Heiskell made her Wolverine debut in a dual meet against Iowa her freshman year, competing in vault and floor. Her season highs were 9.825 on vault and bars, and 9.850 on floor. Additionally, Heiskell competed in the NCAA Semifinals, scoring just shy of her season highs in all three events. These humble beginnings were just the beginning of her ascent.

Meanwhile, Natalie Wojcik made a name for herself as soon as she stepped foot in Crisler Center, winning the all-around title in her home debut. She earned her first perfect 10.000 on vault, the NCAA Championship title on beam, and Big Ten wins on floor and all-around competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heiskell and Wojcik’s sophomore year season ended before they could compete for NCAA honors. The season brought Heiskell a team Most Improved Award, three individual titles, and individual records in vault, beam, and bars. For Wojcik, 16 routines with a score of 9.900 or higher, an all-around best of 39.775, and a top-50 national finish in every event — but no chance to compete for a national title.

But, a year can make a significant difference.

2021 was a monumental season for the Wolverines, earning the program’s first NCAA Championship. Heiskell’s increased determination as a junior led to her Michigan Female Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award, first place at the NCAA finals on the balance beam, and 21 routines throughout the season scoring 9.900 or higher.

Unfortunately, Heiskell was unable to perform to her own standards at the 2023 NCAA Regionals, with three of her events scoring below 9.900. But on the uneven bars, she clinched her own record of 9.950 and gave the Wolverines a strong start.

Wojcik earned 15 event titles throughout the 2021 season, two perfect 10.000s, and a Big Ten title in vault. Additionally, with a phenomenal NCAA Championship meet and an all-around score of 39.7375, she took Michigan’s second-best all-around score ever in the NCAA Championship.

“(Heiskell and Wojcik) led us to a national championship,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said. “First ever.”

The opportunity for a second NCAA Championship slipped through their fingers in the 2023 NCAA Regional Finals. Neither performed at their best, and their Wolverine careers ended prematurely. However, their legacies will not be defined by a single meet.

During her senior year, Heiskell demonstrated that her ceiling was even higher than she revealed in 2021, earning three Big Ten individual titles, logging her first 10.000 on vault and leading the team to a second Big Ten title in four years.

Wojcik compounded these accomplishments through an individual win on beam in the Big Ten, her third career perfect 10.000 on vault, 21 individual titles through the season, and the American Athletics Inc. award — the most coveted award for college gymnasts.

And in their final season, the two experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

As a graduate student, Heiskell earned another perfect 10.000 on vault and received an additional perfect 10.000 on beam at the Big Ten Championship. She earned three Big Ten titles in the all-around, bars and beam. Wojcik’s fifth year brought an individual title in bars at the Big Ten Championship tied with two of her teammates, including Heiskell.

Though Wojick had a powerful season, her final meet was met with uncharacteristic and rare errors. She started strong on the uneven bars, with an additional 9.950 to round out the rotation for Michigan. She had a solid performance on beam with a triple flight series and a small hop on the dismount that resulted in a 9.900. Wojick’s floor routine scored 9.800 due to a sidestep landing and her vault earned a 9.875.

One performance should not define an entire career, and Heiskell and Wojcik’s troubled performances came at an unfortunate time.

“(Heiskell and Wojcik) are such a big part of what we’ve been able to do this year, in so many ways,” Plocki said. “I’m heartbroken they didn’t get to finish vying for a national title.”

Despite the difficult weekend, Heiskell and Wojcik’s work isn’t done. The two will be traveling to Fort Worth, Tx., for the NCAA Nationals as individual competitors. Heiskell will be following the Oklahoma University team as an all-around competitor, and Wojcik will follow the University of Kentucky on bars.

Heiskell and Wojcik have bounced off of each other for motivation and support their entire collegiate careers, and their fifth-year season was a gift to Michigan gymnastics, for their team and their fans. Regardless of a rough finish, what will be remembered are their record-breaking performances and leadership as Wolverines.