Coming off of a 26th Big Ten Championship and a Big-Ten-Championship-record-breaking score of 198.200, the No. 3-ranked Michigan women’s gymnastics team looked to continue its streak of strong performances at the second round of the NCAA Regionals.

However, a subpar opening rotation on their first-ranked floor exercise (49.350) and vault (49.375) routines prompted the question: Could the Wolverines turn around the meet to secure a spot in the Regional Final Saturday night?

Senior Abby Heiskell’s uncharacteristic fall on the uneven bars to lead off Michigan’s third rotation casted more doubt upon the Wolverines.

Quiet and lacking energy, Michigan needed a leader to step up and change the course of the meet.

That leader proved to be senior captain Abby Brenner.

“She’s been great in (tough) situations,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said. “And she’s great at talking to each individual and telling them what they need to hear before they go up and compete and she’s brought a lot of leadership in that way.”

Brenner’s near-perfect bar routine, complete with a stuck landing, earned her a 9.925 and kept the Wolverines amongst the top two teams of the competition.

“We know that bars is Brenner’s event, it’s her favorite event,” junior Gabby Wilson said of Brenner, who averages a 9.887 on uneven bars this year. “We love watching her there, and so we knew that she could hit and that she could do a great routine… (Brenner) being able to bring that back for us and re-instill confidence for the rest of the lineup is exactly what we needed.”

Brenner’s stuck landing, complete with a jumping yell with her hands in the air, pushed the Wolverines to a 49.125 on the bars. That score stopped the bleeding and brought Michigan to a respectable 147.850 at the end of the third rotation.

“When she goes up and nails a really good routine and sticks it, it gives confidence to the rest of the lineup,” Plocki said. “So by having a great performance herself, that naturally gives everybody else a lot of confidence.”

With that newfound confidence and revamped energy, Michigan headed to the balance beam for the final rotation in an attempt to hold on to its regional final-qualifying second place spot.

Their eleventh-ranked event, typically the Wolverines’ worst, ended up being their best of the night. Michigan had a program second-best beam score of 49.550.

Brenner is commonly known by any fan in the stands as the loudest athlete in the gym. Her loud cheers, enthusiastic jumps and high-fives pump up her team and motivate them to continue performing at their highest level — especially when they are at a low.

“Brenner is someone we can always count on to bring energy,” Wilson said. “Sometimes, (when) we are in our heads a little bit and it’s a little quiet, she is definitely the one to bring us out of that.”

Brenner’s energy was on full display on bar as she jumped up and down and encouraged her teammates to join her.

During the floor exercise, the Wolverines are all in sync, performing each stylistic move in unison. Brenner can be seen running around the floor exercise mat during any regular-season meet, clapping and cheering on her teammates as they prepare for their passes.

“I have the loudest voice… I have probably the most energy combined on the team,” Brenner said. “I know that’s a big asset for me. That’s one of my strengths, so I just want to use that to help our team out.”

In a do-or-die situation, Brenner used that strength to help boost the Wolverines to the regional final Saturday night. Once there, they will take on No. 11 Missouri, No. 14 UCLA and Iowa.

If the Wolverines can match Brenner’s energy, they will have a good shot to place in the top two teams and make it to Nationals once again.