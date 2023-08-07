This June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her statewide plan to attract and retain young people in the state of Michigan. The policy, which will be implemented by the new Growing Together Council, plans to invest more funding in the K-12 public education system, provide scholarships for higher education, create jobs in the automobile and electric vehicle industries and improve public infrastructure and water systems.

Whitmer’s plan also includes social policies that are typically favored by young people, including protecting LGBTQ+ rights and abortion access.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, rising LSA seniors Anushka Jalisatgi and Jade Gray, co-presidents of the University of Michigan chapter of College Democrats, said they appreciate Whitmer’s focus on young people. Jalisatgi and Gray also emphasized their support for recent social policies in the state that are popular with younger populations.

“Young Michiganders are worth the investment, and we are glad to see that Gov. Whitmer agrees,” Jalisatgi and Gray wrote. “Social policy changes that Gov. Whitmer and the MI Legislature have taken, like codifying abortion legality and protecting queer communities, critical pieces of legislation that shows young people that this is a safe and accepting place to live and put down roots.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Kevin Stange, public policy associate professor, said graduates from more selective colleges and universities, such as the University of Michigan, are more likely to leave their state institutions in pursuit of job opportunities.

“The University of Michigan (is) an elite institution and our graduates are from all around the country,” Stange said. “The Detroit labor market is not nearly as strong as the labor markets in many other states. Students from more selective institutions tend to be part of a national labor market and so they’ll move to where the jobs are.”

Stange believes the key to accomplishing the goals of Whitmer’s Growing Together Council is providing job opportunities that can compete with other markets around the country.

“How do we attract students?” Stange said. “The answer is always jobs, first and foremost. Everything that the governor is doing to generate jobs that are gonna be appealing to all workers, but particularly young and vulnerable workers, is the most important thing.”

Engineering alum Meghana Kandiraju recently graduated from the University and plans to move to the Washington, D.C. area to work as a software engineer. Kandiraju said she had trouble finding a job in Michigan that would provide her the opportunities she was looking for.

“As part of growing up and graduating I wanted to move out and be a little bit farther away from home,” Kandiraju said. “Also there’s just not a lot of jobs in the computer science field in Michigan.”

Kerry Ebersole Singh is the chief of Talent Solutions at The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and specializes in attraction and retention of talent in the state. Her work at MEDC focuses on forming partnerships between employers and higher-education institutions.

“We are working with companies that need to expand and grow,” Singh said. “Part of our work is helping to meet (baseline talent) needs. Another value that we’re finding in the work is upping the approach of how employers are engaging and recruiting off of campuses and vice versa.”

In March, MEDC launched The Michigander Scholarship Program, which provides up to $10,000 in tuition coverage for students in electrical or software engineering. Students who receive this scholarship must agree to work for one of the participating employers selected by MEDC for at least one year.

Aside from leveraging scholarships, Signh said another strategy to attract top talent to the state is educating the public about the state’s assets and resources.

“We have been very purposeful in creating our talent solutions strategy on behalf of the state of Michigan,” Signh said. “We believe Michigan is a gateway to the world. You can find a job that’s going to tap into your passions and expertise coming out of school. You can enjoy the great beaches around the state, the trails, our amazing cities, and pursue your dreams here.”

Daily Staff Reporter Joanna Chait can be reached at jchait@umich.edu.