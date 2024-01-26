Governor Gretchen Whitmer gestures toward someone in the audience during her State of the State address in Lansing Wednesday night. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily. Buy this photo.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the second State of the State address of her second term from the Michigan State Capitol’s House Chamber Wednesday evening. In the address, she discussed her plans to expand access to education across the state and combat Michigan’s worsening housing crisis.

Whitmer highlighted what her administration has accomplished since the beginning of her term in 2022, with the governorship and both houses of the Michigan Legislature under Democratic control for the first time since 1984. Among Democrats’ legislative accomplishments in the last two years were the rollback of Michigan’s retirement tax, the increase of the Michigan Earned Income Credit for Working Families and the passage of Proposal 3 and subsequent implementation of the Reproductive Health Act. Whitmer also discussed the creation of a new free breakfast and lunch program at Michigan public schools and the passage of a clean energy and climate action package. Despite these accomplishments, Whitmer said she is not done yet.

“We have a heck of a record and we are starting 2024 fired up,” Whitmer said. “My fellow Michiganders, the state of our state is ready to rock!”

Whitmer’s address focused first on the high cost of living across the state. Whitmer said she hopes future legislation will focus on improving existing programs and creating new ones to help Michigan residents save money on their biggest expenses for the upcoming year.

“From axing the retirement tax and free school meals to the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and Reconnect which lowered the cost of college by thousands, to programs like Tri-Share that slash the cost of child care by 66%, we are taking action,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also discussed her plans to address housing shortages across Michigan. She said she plans to invest almost $1.4 billion into building or refurbishing up to 10,000 homes to help ensure working-class Michiganders can afford housing in the state.

“Getting this done will support thousands of good-paying, middle-class jobs in the skilled trades — from pipe fitters and carpenters to bricklayers and roofers,” Whitmer said. “Housing is a serious challenge, so we are making a serious investment. … Let’s work together to build more housing so every Michigander has an affordable place to call home.”

Whitmer also discussed her administration’s efforts to bring teachers to Michigan amid a nationwide teacher shortage.

“We fund scholarships for future educators, pay student teachers and help full-time teachers with their student loans so they stay in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We accept out-of-state certificates, so if you have experience, you can enter the classroom without jumping through bureaucratic hoops. As a result, enrollment rates in Michigan’s teacher-prep programs are beating other states. A message to America’s teachers: if you want to teach, we want you here.”

Whitmer urged the Michigan legislature to help her provide Michigan students with free education from pre-K through two years of community college or trade school. This is part of Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 plan, which aims to increase the percentage of Michigan adults with a skill certificate or a college degree to 60% by 2030.

“In our next budget, let’s make the first two years of community college in Michigan tuition-free for every high school graduate,” Whitmer said. “This is a transformational opportunity for graduating seniors and will help us achieve our Sixty by 30 goal to have 60% of adults earn a post-secondary degree or skills training by 2030.”

In a statement following the State of the State address, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said Democrat legislators plan to work with Whitmer to accomplish these goals and support Michigan residents.

“This is our moment as lawmakers to make a positive impact on individuals and families for the better and for generations to come,” Tate wrote. “Democrats are investing in what matters the most — the people of Michigan.”

Following the address, House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, expressed his concerns in a statement, saying he believes Whitmer lacks long-term plans to achieve her goals for the coming year.

“(Whitmer) loves to highlight one-off project announcements and ear-pleasing policy statements that will raise her national profile,” Hall wrote. “But as Michiganders’ incomes fall to 39th in the nation and people move out of our state, we need a real strategy. Gov. Whitmer hasn’t led on this urgent need.”

In the conclusion of her remarks, Whitmer said she hopes to provide support to Michigan residents in the next year through her outlined policies.

“We will build a Michigan where if you get knocked down, you have the support you need to get back up: Lowering costs on the biggest items in your budget, improving education so your kids can thrive, ensuring you can ‘make it’ no matter who you are or what you’ve been through,” Whitmer said. “We will deliver real change for people right now and for Michiganders generations from now. That’s what our work is about: getting things done for people we never meet.”

Daily News Editor Mary Corey can be reached at mcorey@umich.edu.