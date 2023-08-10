Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 22-2 in the 2022 midterm elections, expanding the voting rights protections outlined in the Michigan Constitution. The new provisions include allowing voters a nine-day early voting period, guaranteeing the right to request an absentee ballot and requiring officials to count military and overseas ballots postmarked by election day.

This June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills into law that took the first step in implementing Prop 2 into the state’s election procedures. The package codified the nine days of early voting required by Prop 2, established a system for tracking absentee ballots and allowed voters to place themselves on a permanent list to receive an absentee ballot for every Michigan election. In addition, the package outlined stricter regulations for absentee ballot drop boxes by requiring at least one box for every 15,000 registered voters, 24-hour availability in the 40 days leading up to an election and equal distribution of drop boxes throughout municipalities by local governments.

In a press release, Whitmer said this package of bills was a win for voters throughout Michigan. She said the new laws intended to make voting easier and more accessible for voters across the state.

“Michiganders spoke with a clear, united voice last November when they voted overwhelmingly in favor of Proposal 2, expanding voting rights,” Whitmer wrote. “Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan legislation implementing the will of the people, ensuring they can make their voices heard in every election. Let’s keep fighting to expand the constitutional right to vote freely, fairly, and securely with commonsense reforms so we can build a government of the people that delivers for the people.”

Jacqueline Beaudry, Ann Arbor City Clerk, will head Ann Arbor’s efforts to implement these new laws in Michigan’s upcoming elections. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Beaudry said the bills are designed to help manage the logistics of implementing the new constitutional amendment.

“This latest package of bills is the first step in implementing the changes,” Beaudry said. “You know, what does early voting look like? How are we managing our drop boxes? All of those different things.”

Beaudry said she believes Ann Arbor voters will especially appreciate HB 4699, which will allow voters to place themselves on a list to receive an absentee ballot automatically before every election instead of having to sign up each time.

“A lot of people really liked that we mailed their ballot to their house and they could take a few days to do their research and think about how they want to vote,” Beaudry said. “We had that opportunity already, but now instead of filling out that form (for every election), you can say ‘This is the choice I want every time, just go ahead and mail me the ballot.’ That makes that piece a little bit easier.”

Rising Public Policy senior Rose Reilly is the president of Turn Up Turnout, a student organization aiming to increase voter participation on the University of Michigan campus. In an email to The Daily, Reilly wrote that she believes these bills are an important step toward increasing student voting accessibility.

“Early voting is going to be an amazing tool for helping more young people vote,” Rielly wrote. “Remember those lines on election day last year? With 9+ days of early voting in Ann Arbor and across the state, there should be no reason for students to wait till election day to cast their ballots. Early voting will be particularly important for UMich voters in the next election: the Presidential Primary on February 27th. That election is taking place during our spring break. With many students traveling over break, early voting will be the way that they cast their ballots.”

Despite the anticipated positive impacts of Prop 2, Reilly said she is worried that one provision of the early voting law may make it harder for U-M students to get to an early voting site.

“As a student organization that works with the local clerk and the UM administration to ensure voting access on campus, one thing that gave us pause was a provision that requires that all early voting sites be in a building that is locked at the end of the early voting hours,” Reilly wrote. “This provision basically disqualifies every campus building from being eligible to host an early voting site as those buildings are open 24 hours a day or much longer than the early voting period.”

Reilly said she believes young people are becoming more and more influential in Michigan’s elections, and ensuring voting access is an important step toward having their voices heard.

“Young people are becoming a voting bloc to contend with,” Rielly wrote. “The issues that are uniquely important to youth voters get more airtime when politicians need to secure our demographic. For a long time, the political discourse has been defined by those who vote at high rates: namely people over 65 years old. Young voters turning out at these all-time high rates is shifting that narrative to the policy issues that matter to young voters.”

