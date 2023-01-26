Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II speaks at the State of the State address in Lansing Wednesday night. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) speaks at the State of the State address in Lansing Wednesday night. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the first State of the State Address of her second term from the House Chamber of the Michigan Capitol Wednesday evening. The speech marked the first in-person State of the State Address since 2020, following virtual speeches in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her opening remarks, Whitmer highlighted the achievements of her last term, including investing in public education, creating jobs and funding public safety initiatives in Michigan. She also outlined her priorities for her second term. She announced Lower MI Cost, a three-part plan repealing the retirement tax. She also said she would work to expand the Working Families Tax Credit and implement Pre-K For All, which would provide free, public pre-K education for all four-year-old children.

Whitmer said the Working Families Tax Credit will not only reduce costs by lowering retirement taxes for Michigan families but will also increase the standard of living for children, providing them more opportunities long-term.

“The Working Families Tax Credit benefits all kinds of families, and it directly impacts nearly one million children — almost half the kids in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Data shows boosting the Working Families Tax Credit also closes health and wealth gaps. Children who grow up with this support have better test scores, graduation rates and earnings as adults.”

As part of Lower MI Cost, Whitmer said she plans to expand the Great Start Readiness Program — the state’s existing state-funded preschool program — to achieve her goal of providing universal public pre-K. She said this expansion is estimated to save Michigan families an average of $10,000 in childcare costs annually.

“Unfortunately, affordable preschool is hard to find right now,” Whitmer said. “Twenty years ago, it was invaluable for me. Without it, I could not have raised my girls and continued my career. Most in this room could say the same. We were fortunate because we had access to and could afford preschool. Every parent and every child in Michigan deserves the same because we all want what’s best for our kids.”

Whitmer also announced her “Make it in Michigan” plan, which is intended to encourage local high school and college students to stay and work in Michigan after graduation by increasing economic opportunities in the state.

“Ambitious young people have a lot of options when they graduate,” Whitmer said. “As they decide where to live, we must make sure Michigan is the answer — not just for a few years, but for the rest of their lives — by creating opportunity that lasts for decades.”

Whitmer also highlighted her Sixty by 30 goal, which aims to have 60% of Michiganders possess a degree or skills certificate by 2030. She specifically encouraged increasing funding for apprenticeships and technical education programs through initiatives such as Michigan Reconnect, which offers tuition-free associate degrees and skills training. While the current age of eligibility for Reconnect is 25, Whitmer proposed lowering it to 21 in her address on Wednesday.

“Over 113,000 Reconnectors have been accepted, and we want that number to grow,” Whitmer said. “Let’s unleash opportunity for young people while offering companies the skilled, hardworking talent they need to succeed in Michigan.”

To achieve the Sixty by 30 goal, Whitmer also said she plans to increase financial support for Michigan residents looking to pursue public, private or trade education through financial aid and scholarships.

“Let’s keep funding the bipartisan Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which lowers the cost of higher education — community college, private or public university — by thousands of dollars for most students and makes college tuition free for 65% of graduating seniors,” Whitmer said.

After Whitmer’s speech, state Rep. Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, told The Michigan Daily in an interview at the Capitol that he looks forward to working with his colleagues in the House and Senate to retain recent graduates in the state. Morgan’s district encompasses the entire University of Michigan campus.

“The biggest thing I heard tonight was that the governor, and hopefully us in the House and Senate, want to make Michigan a place that U of M graduates want to live and work, and stay here and raise families,” Morgan said. “That’s what’s really exciting to me.”

Whitmer mentioned that retaining talent in the state of Michigan includes ensuring protections for civil rights. She called for the repeal of the state’s 1931 abortion ban that, although nullified by the passage of Proposal 3 in November, is still on the books. Whitmer also encouraged lawmakers to increase protections against discrimination under the state’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, an act that attempts to prevent discrimination in the workplace.

“Protecting these freedoms is the right thing to do and it’s just good economics,” Whitmer said. “States with extreme laws are losing talent and investment because bigotry is bad for business. We should build on our reputation as a welcoming beacon of opportunity where anyone can succeed.”

Whitmer emphasized the importance of reducing crime in the state and improving community safety, highlighting her historic investments in law enforcement since she was elected governor.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me,” Whitmer said. “Since I’ve been governor, we’ve invested $1 billion in public safety. Let’s continue funding law enforcement with better training, oversight and access to mental health resources.”

With a Democratic trifecta giving the party control of the House, the Senate and the governorship in Michigan for the first time since 1984, Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers in the state have pledged to reduce gun violence across the state by tightening gun control. At her address, Whitmer reaffirmed her commitment to secure storage, universal background checks and a red flag law. Whitmer said these measures are necessary to prevent mass shootings like the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School.

“Despite pleas from Oxford families, these issues never even got a hearing in the legislature,” Whitmer said. “This year, let’s change that and work together to stop the violence and save lives … And I want to be very clear — I’m not talking about law-abiding citizens. Hunters and responsible gun owners from both sides of the aisle know that we need to get these common-sense gun safety proposals across the finish line.”

Whitmer concluded her policy proposals with a call to address climate change in the state. She encouraged bipartisan action on the issue, noting that mitigating climate change can also lead to job creation and further investments in clean energy.

“It is our shared duty to face climate change head-on and protect our land and water,” Whitmer said. “We must pursue climate action while creating jobs, lowering costs and becoming a hub of clean energy production. Last year, we unveiled the MI Healthy Climate Plan, and this year, we should make bold investments in climate action to deliver on its targets.”

In a press release following Whitmer’s speech, House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, criticized her lack of focus on one of her central campaign promises: fixing infrastructure across the state, including roads and bridges.

“After four years in office, Gov. Whitmer barely mentioned what used to be her signature issue,” Hall said. “She still has no real plan to fix the roads. Michigan has a multibillion-dollar surplus, and we should be using those resources to provide people relief and make one-time investments — including to repair and expand crumbling infrastructure to meet the needs of the people of Michigan and make economic development possible.”

In the release, Hall said he hopes to see Whitmer reach across the aisle in her second term to achieve policy solutions that will benefit all Michiganders.

“I hope she’ll turn the page and get to work with Republicans — so we can secure immediate relief for the people, repair our roads and keep our communities safe,” Hall said.

At the end of her remarks, Whitmer addressed political polarization in the state government. She affirmed her commitment to accomplishing her policy goals in her final term with the support of her fellow Michigan lawmakers and citizens.

“Over the last four years, we’ve faced historic challenges and seen the visceral consequences of political division,” Whitmer said. “As the world grapples with big challenges and asks itself tough questions, our responsibility as Michiganders is to roll up our sleeves and do the work.”

Daily News Editor Samantha Rich and Daily Staff Reporter Levi Herron can be reached at sammrich@umich.edu and llherron@umich.edu.