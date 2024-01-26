Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence.

Fifty University of Michigan community members and Ann Arbor residents crowded into the Annenberg Auditorium at the Ford School of Public Policy to hear from three Washington Post journalists on the AR-15 and gun violence in the United States. The event was moderated by Lynette Clemetson, director of the Wallace House Center for Journalists, and featured Visual Editor Kainaz Amaria, National Investigations Editor Peter Wallsten and National Investigative Reporter Silvia Foster-Frau.

Over seven months, 60 journalists conducted more than 200 interviews and combed thousands of documents to produce The Washington Post’s “American Icon” series. The 14-part series highlighted the destructive stories of 15 AR-15s and was published between March and December of last year.

Wallsten said “American Icon” was born out of newsroom conversations after the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. According to Wallsten, shootings became so common in the country that coverage had calcified into a routine, numbing both reporters and readers.

“How can we find a new way to cover these things?” Wallsten said. “Is there a way we can take a fresh approach and bring new information to the public that might shake loose this gun debate?”

Wallsten said The Washington Post chose to investigate the AR-15 because it had taken on a life of its own as a political and cultural symbol — emblazoned on flags over the “Come And Take It” gun rights slogan and worn on representative’s lapels on Capitol Hill.

The series examines the weapon from multiple angles. Some of the series investigates ads for the gun, while others look at the factories that produce it, while others report on the use of the weapon by militias, police and 400 AR-15 owners.

The event was named after one of the articles published as part of the series, titled “The gun that divides a nation.” The article traces AR-15’s trajectory from the original Armalite rifle invented for Vietnam War soldiers in the 1950s to a consumer product at the core of American gun culture and controversy — 10 of the 17 deadliest mass killings in the United States since 2012 used AR-15s.

“American Icon” uses visuals as part of its investigation in the series. One of these visual investigations was titled “The blast effect” and aimed to demonstrate the AR-15’s destructive power. It used 3D models of two victims’ autopsy reports, including 6-year-old Noah Pozner, who was killed in Sandy Hook, Conn., and 15-year-old Peter Wang, who was killed in Parkland, Fla.

The other visual investigation, titled “Terror on repeat”, reconstructs the timeline of a shooting using first-hand accounts from 11 mass killings over the past 11 years. Terror on repeat includes photos and videos of bodies, bullets and blood, which is rare in most mainstream news coverage of gun violence, according to Wallsten.

Wallsten said news organizations shy away from showing dead bodies because it can dehumanize the victims and put off readers. As shootings continue, some advocates have called for a confrontation with the carnage by releasing photos, while others caution it could retraumatize survivors and do little to effectuate change.

In an article, Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee wrote that the decision to show photos and videos in “Terror on repeat” took months of conversations. Reporters accessed police records, spoke with families, survivors, activists and elected officials to gather feedback and looked at all the material for each of the 11 deadliest mass shootings since Sandy Hook. Foster-Frau discussed the process of choosing what content should be published at the Ford event.

“We started to wonder, shouldn’t everyone see this?” Foster-Frau said. “If it’s happening in our country, because of the laws our country has put in place, isn’t this something that people deserve to know?”

Amaria said, after working on the series for about three months, that compiling visuals and survivors’ quotations from the past decade allowed The Post to weave together one collective narrative, changing how people usually consume news of shootings as isolated incidents. Amaria said she noticed that a shared language emerged, such as the shock of gunfire, minutes of concentrated terror, then a place “forever changed.”

“We were tasked with finding something revelatory for people to understand how everyday spaces change when someone walks in with an AR-15,” Amaria said. “So, we created a visual spine for the story that started to feel like one cohesive event made up of 11 different events.”

Within Annenberg Auditorium, Amaria played two videos, which are included in the article, that were taken by survivors of the Las Vegas and Parkland mass shootings. U-M students and Ann Arbor residents sat in silence as they heard the sound of leaden gunfire and cries from injured people in the videos.

LSA junior Mikah Rector-Brooks, a press associate for March for Our Lives national staff, watched the videos when the series came out. According to Rector-Brooks, March for Our Lives advocates immediately checked in with survivors after the release of the series to make sure they had support systems in place. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Rector-Brooks said they believe journalists have a responsibility to push the envelope while protecting the people who are closest to pain.

“It is extraordinarily difficult to see, but I think it was really impactful — especially to be surrounded by people collectively doing this video and this imagery,” Rector-Brooks said.

A growing body of research says an assault weapons ban would stymie the death toll — a 2019 study in The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery found that mass shooting fatalities were 70% less likely under the 1994-2004 federal ban. Thirty years later, in 2022, Congress signed the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act following the school shooting in Uvalde.

At the state level, Michigan passed gun laws for the first time in 40 years in 2023. The laws will go into effect in February and mandate background checks for all gun sales, safe storage on properties with minors, and “red flag” restraining orders that prohibit at-risk persons from possessing or purchasing firearms for a year. Ten other states have gone a step further to restrict assault-style weapons like the AR-15.

The state legislation takes place after Democrats won a trifecta in state government and successive mass shootings at Oxford High School in 2021 and Michigan State University in 2023.

In the Q&A portion of the event, Wallace House fellow Efrat Lachter fielded questions on gun violence solutions, second-hand trauma from reporting on mass shootings and reactions to the series.

According to Wallsten, the series has impacted both public policy and journalism by prompting conversation among people in power and readers over what should happen next.

“We’ve also changed the standard in journalism,” Wallsten said. “Now, every newsroom is going to ask after a mass shooting, should we show the pictures?”

In thinking about perennial problems like gun violence, Rector-Brooks posited action as an antidote to grief.

“It’s emotionally draining work to do, but it’s deeply empowering to take something so horrific and devastating and do something impactful that actually changes lives,” Rector-Brooks said.

Daily Staff Reporter Emily Sun can be reached at emisun@umich.edu.