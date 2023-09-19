Every year around Sept. 17, government-funded institutions, including public universities, across the country are required to commemorate Constitution Day — a federal holiday on the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution. The University of Michigan celebrated the holiday Monday afternoon by hosting Michael Stokes Paulsen, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, to give a lecture about his new constitutional research article, “The Sweep and Force of Section Three.”

Paulsen’s paper, co-written with William Baude, professor at the University of Chicago School of Law, examines the various ways Section Three of the 14th Amendment could potentially be used to exclude former President Donald Trump from running for presidential reelection in 2024. Richard Friedman, a professor at the U-M Law School, introduced Paulsen’s talk, celebrating its widespread success among academics and in the mainstream media.

“Any academic would love to write an article that gleans widespread attention among his or her professional peers,” Friedman said. “To do that on a subject of intense national interest is even better. To do that and get extraordinary national attention beyond academia is really another marvel. And for that to happen, even before the thing has been published, is nothing short of amazing.”

Paulsen and Baude wanted to look at the events leading up to and following the 2020 election, including the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in a legal context. They said their research focused on the potential implications of the often-overlooked Section Three of the 14th Amendment, which states that individuals who have previously “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the government cannot hold public office. Paulsen said the current state of American democracy warrants asking if Section Three would apply to the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

“(The insurrection) was undoubtedly a serious assault on the American constitutional order,” Paulsen said. “Not since the Civil War has there been so serious a threat to the foundations of the American Constitutional Republic. This was what led us to look at Section Three and ask a series of questions. How does Section Three of the 14th Amendment apply to this new situation? Does it apply at all?”

Paulsen identifies as politically conservative and regularly gives talks for The Federalist Society, a group of conservatives and libertarians interested in the current state of the American legal system. Paulsen said it is because of his political views, and not in spite of them, that the constitution should be used to keep Trump from running for reelection next fall.

“We conclude that the application of the constitutional standards to Donald Trump seems reasonably clear and straightforward, based on the public record to date that the events of Jan. 6 in the broader surrounding context constituted an insurrection,” Paulsen said.

In response to concerns about setting a precedent of using Section Three to keep candidates out of the Oval Office, Paulsen told the audience they should embrace the literal meaning of the Constitution, not shy away from it.

“We should not succumb to fears (that the Constitution) will be misused by some and let that fear prevent us from applying the documents,” Paulsen said. “We should not succumb to fear of those who would hold the Constitution hostage with hints and threats of resistance, bias and even further rebellion. Those who would seek to overthrow, defy or terminate its meaning. We should not fear the Constitution, we should take the Constitution seriously.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Law School student Avalon Swanson said she enjoyed hearing Paulsen talk about his research. She said she had previously come across his articles and was excited to see what the author would say about his controversial academic opinion. With the 2024 presidential election just over a year away, Paulsen’s view on the application of the 14th Amendment has been hotly debated among experts and politicians in the media.

“This article definitely has made a lot of waves, so I was excited to hear what he had to say,” Swanson said. “I think he substantiated his argument quite well and had a lot of good comebacks.”

After hearing the talk, Swanson said she wasn’t fully convinced Section Three could be used in the way Paulsen proposed.

“I never really considered using (Section Three) that way,” Swanson said. “He convinced me that it was possible to do. If (that argument) will go anywhere in this political climate is a whole different question.”

