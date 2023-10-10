Sunday marked the 23rd day of a United Auto Workers’ strike against Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis, all of whom are major employers in the region. UAW is striking for pay increases, the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments for wages and increased job security. In solidarity with UAW, several student organizations at the University of Michigan, including People’s Michigan, The Michigan Institute for Progressive Policy and the Graduate Employees’ Organization, organized a rally at Palmer Commons Sunday afternoon. The event featured seven speakers including former UAW President Bob King, who was the first to speak and talked about the union’s history, previous labor rights movements and how power is distributed within the auto industry between manufacturers and union workers.

“The basic core belief that I think is really important for everybody to understand — whether you’re talking about worker rights or environmental rights — is that (everything) is about power,” King said. “We have to figure out how to demonstrate to (auto companies) that it’s going to cost them more not to agree to our social justice demands than it would to agree to them.”

The rally was led by LSA junior Alex Sepulveda, president of People’s Michigan — which aims to build solidarity among the working class to combat corporate corruption — and LSA freshman Zach Schimel, founder of People’s Michigan. At the event, Schimel began by explaining to the crowd of students and U-M community members why the group chose to organize this rally. He emphasized that union struggles go beyond the current situation in the automotive industry and affect workers’ rights issues across the country.

“This is not only about the UAW,” Schimel said. “This is about a working-class movement that can change the priorities and the structure of America.”

Sepulveda added that even if students are not being directly affected by the strike right now, they should still stay aware of what is happening with the strike in case they may go into the automotive or other related professions in the future.

“This is a very influential school with students who are going to be in very influential positions in the future,” Sepulveda said. “We want this next generation of workers and owners to be conscious around supporting workers’ rights, to be conscious around the responsibilities they have as (future) owner(s) in these current conditions.”

The event also hosted Donald Alanis and Chris Viola, two UAW members. Both of them said that the strikes are about improving safety, worker dignity and livable wages. Viola explained that it is often difficult for factory workers to be promoted. In his experience, he said he often sees factory workers who would be up for a promotion get fired and hired back a few months later, meaning that they don’t get the increased pay or benefits that they would with a promotion.

Viola and Alanis ended their segment of the rally with a call to action for students on campus. Alanis said it was important to raise public awareness about union issues to show why work stoppages can be beneficial for employees.

“Most of the public is very ignorant of what a real union is about,” Alanis said. “They hear the negativity … but they don’t hear the positive.”

Viola also said it’s important for students to interact with the strikers who are protesting and learn more about their demands.

“You can talk to leadership … but talk to the rank and file,” Viola said. “I think that the biggest thing (students can do) is just be open minded and (talk) to us in the picket lines.”

