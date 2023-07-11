This spring, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed 10 gun safety bills into law for the state of Michigan. The changes include expanding universal background checks for gun purchases, creating safe storage requirements for firearms and enacting a red flag law to allow law enforcement to temporarily confiscate firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others. The laws will take effect in the spring of 2024 to allow government and law enforcement officials to plan for their implementation and enforcement.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, law professor Len Niehoff said while he does not believe any individual law can address the prevalence of firearm violence, the new policies represent a positive step toward reducing it, without infringing on Second Amendment rights. .

“Given the Supreme Court’s current interpretation of the Second Amendment, there are constitutional limitations on the sorts of laws that can be passed,” Niehoff wrote. “Under those circumstances, the laws recently adopted by the Michigan legislature strike me as sensible. These laws should help prevent accidental deaths and may help keep firearms out of the hands of violent criminals.”

According to Patrick Carter, co-director of the U-M Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention and associate professor at the Medical School and School of Public Health, the wide array of changes presented in these policies align with his belief in the need for a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to gun violence.

“I think about firearm injuries like I think about cancer,” Carter said. “There are hundreds of different types of cancer, (and) not a single type of chemotherapy that works on all types of cancer. You’re not going to solve all types of firearm injury with one single policy, so you have to think about how different policies and different programmatic solutions work towards different aspects of firearm injury.”

Carter said the IFIP will play three key roles in the rollout of these new policies: education for the public and policy workers, implementation and evaluation of effectiveness. Carter said he expects IFIP will need to devote the most time and resources toward the state’s red flag law because it is more controversial than other policies in the package.

Carter said the evaluation portion of the Institute’s work will examine whether the new laws are achieving their intended purposes, which he says necessitates high-quality and vast data sets. Carter emphasized the need for more data on firearm injuries, particularly nonfatal injuries, to better understand the full picture of firearm violence in the state.

“We do a very good job of measuring fatal injuries, but we need to also be able to respond in real time to non-fatal injuries that are occurring across the state,” Carter said. “That’s something we are working on doing as part of the Institute work, but it is something that it would be nice to see move forward at a broader level too.”

Carter said though policy changes are important, they must be coupled with community-based programs to maximize reach and impact.

“You can’t just have legislation, you can’t just have policies,” Carter said. “You also need to focus on programmatic solutions, things like the community violence intervention programs, programs that work with rural gun owners around safe storage and safe gun handling and safe gun training.”

The state’s new “Make it in Michigan” budget for the 2024 fiscal year allocates $2.9 million for the implementation of gun violence prevention policy as part of its public safety funding. Rising LSA junior Jade Gray, co-president of the University’s chapter of College Democrats, wrote in an email to The Daily that the organization was excited to see funds set aside for this purpose.

“We are happy to see funds allocated to implementing gun violence prevention policy in the Make it in Michigan budget,” Gray wrote. “This is more than just passing the state budget — it is investing in the safety of our schools, families, and communities.”

Gray also wrote that while the U-M College Democrats are pleased with the new laws, they hope to see further progress on firearm violence prevention in the state.

“We are happy to see the Democratic trifecta in action and following through on passing progressive policies,” Gray wrote. “The gun violence prevention measures that have been taken, such as safe storage and extreme risk protection order legislation, were critical steps towards building a safer Michigan. But we know the work doesn’t stop there, and appreciate that Gov. Whitmer and the MI legislature know that as well.”

The University’s chapter of College Republicans did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.

Summer News Editor Abigail VanderMolen can be reached at vabigail@umich.edu.