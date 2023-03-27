About 50 attendees filed into the Institute for Social Research to hear the University of Michigan Center for Political Studies’ annual “Miller-Converse” lecture. Stanley Feldman, professor of political science at Stony Brook University and featured speaker for the lecture, spoke on the increasing correlation between authoritarianism and partisan affiliation in the United States over the last 30 years, as well as the implications of this trend for future elections.

Ken Kollman, professor of political science and director of the Center for Political Studies, began the event by speaking on the legacies of the late U-M professors and political scientists Philip Converse and Warren Miller, for whom the lecture is named.

“This occasion celebrates the careers of Warren Miller and Philip Converse, two giants in the development of modern social science, and in the development of the (Institute for Social Research),” Kollman said. “(They) wrote the American Voter, (a) seminal book in behavioral political science. If that was all they did, they would earn the right to have a lecture named after them. But they did so much more, each of them, including writing many books and articles that establish new directions and research.”

Nicholas Valentino, research professor at the Center for Political Studies, introduced Feldman, highlighting his achievements in the field of political science.

“(Feldman has) this generous spirit to take up many of our most important and influential concepts in our discipline,” Valentino said. “The ones that sit at the center of our theories and sharpen their definitions, improve the way we measure them (and) advance our important and influential theories.”

Beginning his lecture with a brief overview of previous research into authoritarianism, Feldman explained how the term “authoritarianism” is often incorrectly used.

“You would think (because) we throw around this term constantly, we’d know what it is,” Feldman said. “But over its history, it has been labeled a personality characteristic, it’s been described as a cluster of attitudes, it’s been called a world view.”

Feldman then offered his own definition of authoritarianism, which he believes is more useful for the field of political science.

“At its heart, the authoritarian continuum really reflects an inherent tension in both society and the individuals, in terms of social cohesion and social control,” Feldman said. “There are people who really lean towards the social conformity end of this continuum, just as there are people who lean toward the personal autonomy end of the continuum. And so my argument is that we can understand the dynamics of authoritarianism by understanding how people navigate the trade-off between these values.”

Feldman said he used this definition to design questions that allowed him and other researchers to quantify an individual’s authoritarian tendencies. When using this method, Feldman noted there was no correlation between a white person’s authoritarian tendencies and their partisan affiliation in 1992.

“If you look at 1992 you see a really interesting result, which is that there’s no difference in mean authoritarianism between the two parties,” Stanley said. “That may seem odd, but (that’s) what the world looked like … if you randomly selected a (white) Democrat … in 1992, and randomly selected a (white) Republican, you have the same probability of finding someone who’s authoritarian.”

According to Feldman, this pattern has shifted since then, with newer research indicating someone determined to be “strongly authoritarian” under his quantitative scale is now significantly more likely to be a Republican. According to Feldman, the predicted probability that a Republican is ranked in this category is 0.7, compared to 0.1 for Democrats.

Rackham student Gavin Ploge told The Michigan Daily after the event much of his research draws on Feldman’s methods. He said he believes Feldman’s work is unique and important to the field of political science as a whole.

“Apart from a little bit of work like 10 years ago, there hasn’t been that much work that draws together authoritarianism and polarization,” Ploger said. “So it’s cool to see it done in such a comprehensive and compelling way.”

Daily Staff Reporter Ryan Kersten and Daily News Contributor Arnav Gupta can be reached at ryankers@umich.edu and arnavgup@umich.edu.