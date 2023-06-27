Former President Donald Trump traveled to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich. Sunday evening for the Oakland County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner. Sunday’s event marked the first time Trump has visited the state since announcing his 2024 presidential run last November. Featuring a host of local and state Republican officials and informational booths from conservative organizations including Moms for America and NextGen, the event drew attendees from across the state in support of Trump’s ongoing campaign for the Republican nomination.

Outside the venue, about 30 individuals unable to secure tickets to the event gathered in the Suburban Collection parking lot to show their support for the former president’s campaign and messaging. The rally, hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, featured the Trump Unity Bridge — a mobile float that has been driven to Trump’s January 2017 inauguration, among other events — along with a flash mob dance to the MAGA song that was popularized during his 2020 presidential run.

Ryan Berman, 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner Committee chair, opened the evening by welcoming attendees to the event and thanking them for their support. Berman said he believes local political involvement could help flip statewide and national seats in office. Following the 2022 midterm elections, Michigan’s state House and Senate, along with the governorship, are all controlled by Democrats. Trump beat out Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Michigan in the 2016 election by about 10,000 votes before losing the state to Biden in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes.

“Thank you all for being here and supporting your local Republican Party,” Berman said. “We need to start working to be involved to ensure we have a strong foundation to save our country and state from out-of-touch liberal Democrats.”

U.S. Rep. John James, R-Mich., echoed Berman’s message on the importance of political engagement, calling on attendees to vote President Joe Biden out of office in the upcoming election.

“In Michigan, we don’t give up,” James said. “We must be brave, we must be strong, we must be fearless to take our country back … (The norm) has become failure under the Biden administration, but that ends in 2024. Because in 2024, we fire Joe Biden.”

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said she feels disappointed in Biden’s performance as president, emphasizing concerns over economic hardship, law enforcement and foreign policy. “Do we remember how good we had it from 2016 to 2020?” McClain said. “That was our America. But now we’re living in Joe Biden’s America. And in Joe Biden’s America, weakness is the national motto and corruption is the name of the game.”

Trump then took the stage, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd before beginning his remarks by thanking his supporters and encouraging them to keep up this momentum as the 2024 election draws closer.

“All of us have been fighting side by side to rescue our country from the sinister forces who truly hate our country and want to destroy it,” Trump said. “And now we are approaching the most important battle of our lives. This is the most important election we’ve ever had … We are going to finish what we started and we will make America great again.”

Trump’s speech focused heavily on issues central to Michigan’s economic and political atmosphere, including declining auto industry jobs and his opposition to recent pushes for switching to electric vehicles in the state and nationwide.

“But after years of cruel sellouts by past leaders, you finally got a president who put Michigan first and put America first,” Trump said. “Within hours of my inauguration, I will cancel every bit of Biden policy that has been brutalizing Michigan auto workers.”

In addition to criticizing Democrats in office, Trump also attacked his Republican opponents. Trump currently leads the other 11 Republican candidates in the polls, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing him by about 30 percentage points. Trump highlighted this gap in his remarks Sunday evening.

“I’m leading very very big in the polls,” Trump said. “People are getting to know (DeSantis), and realize he has no personality.”

Trump also discussed his indictment on 37 felony counts earlier this month. The charges, brought against Trump by the Department of Justice, include spreading misinformation, obstructing justice and mishandling classified documents. Trump told event attendees he believes the indictment is a political act, and interferes not only with his freedom, but that of his supporters as well.

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” Trump said. “They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They aren’t after me, they are after you — I just happen to be standing in the way.”

