Since 1953, the Line 5 pipeline has been transporting oil and natural gas through Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada. The pipeline, run by energy company Enbridge, transports over 22 million gallons of light crude oil and natural gas liquids per day. In Michigan, the pipeline crosses under the Straits of Mackinac, which has led to controversy surrounding Indigenous rights and environmental concerns, as well as a slew of legal battles working to shut down the pipeline.

Many environmentalists oppose the pipeline, citing concerns of an oil spill and Enbridge’s past pipeline malfunctions. In 2010, a pipeline run by Enbridge near Marshall, Mich., leaked approximately 843,000 gallons of oil into the Kalamazoo River, a tributary to Lake Michigan. A leak in the Line 5 pipeline could have long-term impacts on Michigan’s fisheries and municipal water supply, as well as the tourism industry on Mackinac Island.

Many Indigenous groups have also expressed opposition to the pipeline, with many Michigan, Wisconsin and Canadian tribes coming together in April 2023 to call for an end of the pipeline in a joint resolution. In an interview with The Daily, Mike Shriberg, professor of practice & engagement at the School for Environment and Sustainability, said the location of the pipeline raises important questions about tribal sovereignty and land rights for Michigan’s Indigenous populations.

“All the tribal governments here in Michigan are united in their opposition to Line 5, and so they actually have a joint resolution stating that Line 5 should be decommissioned,” Shriberg said. “It’s in part because of Indigenous water rights. Where Line 5 crosses the Great Lakes at the Straits of Mackinac is where many of the tribal fishing rights are actually centered, as well as many cultural aspects and creation stories and cases like that.”

Additionally, efforts have populated Michigan legislation to shut down the pipeline. There are currently two separate cases being litigated with regard to shutting down the pipeline. The first case brought against Enbridge is by the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The Bad River Band sued Enbridge in 2019, alleging that the Line 5 pipeline crosses over parts of their reservation land without permission. In 2023, a federal judge ordered Enbridge to reroute the pipeline around the Bad River Band’s territory within three years, as well as to pay the tribe over $5 million for trespassing.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Ryan Duffy, media relations strategist at Enbridge, said he believes Enbridge is taking the necessary steps, including routine maintenance, in order to protect the health of the Great Lakes and prevent potential oil leakage into Lake Michigan.

“Line 5 was over engineered when it was built to help it stand the test of time,” Duffy wrote. “The standards to which it was constructed still meet or exceed today’s standards for new pipeline construction.”

Duffy also referenced Enbridge’s recent Great Lakes Tunnel Project. The Great Lakes Tunnel, a $500-million project, will drill 100 feet below the lakebed under the Straits of Mackinac in order to eliminate the possibility of a leak and be finished in 2030. The new tunnel will also replace sections of Line 5 that are particularly at risk of a leak. Duffy said the project is meant to help make Line 5 more secure, while also stimulating the state’s economy.

“The Great Lakes Tunnel for Line 5 at the Straits makes what has always been a safe pipeline even safer, ensuring energy access and reliability, and supporting jobs and the economy throughout the Great Lakes Region,” Duffy wrote. “As we proceed with this modernization project, we remain committed to operating Line 5 responsibly with enhanced safety measures in the Straits that protect Michigan’s natural resources and infrastructure in the Straits.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer brought a second lawsuit against Enbridge in 2020, which ordered the pipeline to be shut down. In an email to The Daily, Law student Timothy Dalrymple, co-chair of the Michigan Environmental Law Society, said the case is based on a legal concept called the public trust doctrine.

“The public trust doctrine is a body of law in which the government holds certain common pool resources (like water) in trust for the public, meaning the government can assert authority over the protection of natural resources like air and water,” Dalrymple wrote. “The State’s case is currently being reviewed by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to determine whether the case belongs in state or federal court.”

Dalrymple said both cases have the legal foundation to eventually shut down the pipeline, it is just a matter of if the cases succeed before the pipeline causes irreversible damage to the Great Lakes region.

“Whether Line 5 is ultimately shutdown, or the promised tunnel around Line 5 is built and allowed to continue operation, I don’t know,” Dalrymple wrote. “From my perspective, the State of Michigan and Bad River Band have everything they could have to successfully seek a shutdown of Line 5 … Every day Line 5 is allowed to continue operation (by a company responsible for one of the largest oil spills in the history of the world) the State of Michigan , tribal communities, and the entire Great Lakes Region remain under the threat of devastation.”

Duffy told The Daily that Enbridge is looking forward to Whitmer’s case being decided in federal court and is confident the court will side with Enbridge, allowing the pipeline to continue operating in the Straits of Mackinac.

“As far as the Line 5 case in federal court, in August 2022, a U.S. District Court judge rejected Michigan’s attempt to move the Michigan v. Enbridge case to state court on the grounds that there were significant regional and international issues at play,” Duffy wrote. “While the Michigan Attorney General is appealing, we look forward to the case going forward in federal court to be judged on its merits.”

Supporters of the pipeline raise concerns about the Midwest’s economy and energy supply, which could be negatively impacted if Line 5 was shut down. Line 5 provides much of the oil and natural gas used by Michigan residents, with 55% of the propane used across the state being brought by the pipeline and thousands of Michigan residents being employed by Enbridge in jobs related to Line 5 and the constriction of the Great Lakes Tunnel. Duffy told The Daily that shutting down the pipeline has the potential to be very harmful to Michigan’s economy and energy infrastructure.

“Line 5 is a critical source of 540,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids (NGLs used to make propane) and a crude oil supply for Michigan, Ontario, Quebec and surrounding areas that make up the regional supply network producing critical transportation fuels and consumer goods,” Duffy wrote.

As the battle over Line 5 drags on, environmental and Indigenous rights activists continue to clash with the fossil fuel industry regarding the role pipelines such as Line 5 should play in the future of the United States’ energy supply. Shriberg said that however this fight ends, it will have wide-reaching impacts.

“The outcomes of Line 5 affect not just the water quality and water protection here in Michigan and not just how we wind down fossil fuels in this country, but also whether Indigenous nations have the right to control what potential problems go across their land,” Shriberg said. “So it’s a big deal.”

