This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled to end the use of affirmative action in college and university admissions, meaning race cannot be considered in the admissions process. This policy has long benefited underrepresented minorities in college admissions. In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that race does not provide any additional insight into how an individual can contribute in a higher education environment.

“Nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university,” Roberts wrote. “Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissenting opinion, arguing that affirmative action in college admissions provides critical benefits.

“Today, this Court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress,” Sotomayor wrote. “It holds that race can no longer be used in a limited way in college admissions to achieve such critical benefits. In so holding, the Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”

The University of Michigan has not considered race in its admissions since 2006, following a statewide vote banning affirmative action at all of the state’s public colleges and universities. The result of this vote was upheld in a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The University filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in support of Harvard and UNC, arguing that using “race-blind” admissions has hindered their ability to maintain a diverse student body.

The Michigan Daily News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.