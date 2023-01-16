For the first time since 1984, Michigan Democrats have control over the state House, state Senate and the office of Governor. In a state whose legislature has long been hotly contested between the two major parties, the results of the 2022 midterm election have made state Democrats optimistic about their prospects for achieving long-term goals of the party.

When the 2023 legislative session began in Lansing on Wednesday, House leaders introduced a number of bills on issues that have been on the agenda for the Michigan Democratic party for years. Some of the bills included repeals to the state’s tax on pension benefits and Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion — a ban that is now obsolete following the passage of Proposal 3 in November, enshrining a constitutional right to reproductive healthcare. House leaders also introduced bills to add protection for gender identity and sexuality to existing state anti-discrimination laws, and to repeal the state’s ‘right-to-work’ law, which makes it illegal for an employer to require an employee to pay union dues as a condition of employment.

Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, highlighted the priorities of House Democrats going into the new legislative session in a press release Wednesday.

“House Democrats are committed to supporting Michigan families, guaranteeing the rights of all Michiganders are protected and respected, ensuring workers know they are valued, protecting and investing in our future, and promoting safe and strong communities,” Tate said. “Our commitment to make good on our promise to advance the priorities of the people is made clear with the introduction of these first bills of the session.”

In her victory speech on election night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also referenced some of the priorities for state Democrats.

“I told you four years ago that we would focus on the kitchen table issues: drinking water, affordable healthcare, education and of course, fixing the damn roads,” Whitmer said. “Over the next four years, we will continue growing our economy by competing for projects to make more cars, semiconductors and clean energy here in Michigan. We’ll keep fighting to repeal the retirement tax … we will protect the Great Lakes for generations and ensure that every Michigander can pursue their potential from preschool to post-secondary.”

While Democrats hold control of the state government, leaders on both sides are hopeful that this legislative term will be characterized by bipartisanship, even as they disagree on many key issues. Tate decried partisanship and called for cooperation in a speech on the first day of the session.

“Our directive is simple: make government work for the people,” Tate said. “Partisan bickering and political stalemates erode people’s faith in government and can consume us.”

House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, echoed Tate’s calls in a statement on inauguration day, encouraging representatives to work together to find shared solutions.

“In the days and years ahead, legislators and the governor will have tremendous opportunities to help the people of Michigan,” Hall said. “House Republicans are ready to get to work to attract the high-paying careers of the future, make life more affordable for every Michigander and foster safer communities for Michigan families. We’ll continue working across the aisle to achieve these common-sense goals.”

Tate said he looks forward to collaborating with legislators on their newly introduced bills and future legislation.

“We know that the best policy is written at a table with many voices,” Tate said. “With these first bills we are setting a new standard of leadership that listens to the needs of the people.”

Daily Staff Reporter Levi Herron can be reached at llherron@umich.edu.