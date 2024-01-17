The Ford School of Public Policy and Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy hosted Steven Reed, mayor of Montgomery, Alabama, to speak on his leadership and commitment to public service for the University of Michigan’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium Tuesday evening.

The event began with remarks from Celeste Watkins-Hayes, dean of the Public Policy School, who noted that Reed is Montgomery’s first Black mayor.

“Mayor Reed was sworn in November 2019 as (the) 57th mayor of Montgomery, a destination known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement,” Watkins-Hayes said.

After Watkins-Hayes’ introduction to Reed’s history as a politician and public servant, Reed began his conversation with Watkins-Hayes by reflecting on why he believes the city has experienced social and economic unrest. Reed said he is concerned with the persistence of racism and discrimination in Montgomery, especially in light of its historical connection to civil rights advocacy.

“The city has had the benefit of being able to be known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement without practicing what the civil rights movement really was about,” said Reed. “And that is some of the hypocrisy that we challenge today from City Hall.… If you don’t know your past, you’re bound to repeat it.”

Reed, who is currently serving his second term as mayor, said he was not always interested in holding public office.

“Running for office came out of a sense of frustration that those in office had not done more, weren’t willing to do more, and inspiration from President Obama’s run in 2007 and 2008,” Reed said. “And so those two things really helped me come to the conclusion (to run).”

Reed emphasized the importance of local government, arguing that local politics often lay the foundation for national debates and action. Reed cited the 2017 New York City mayoral election, which saw only 21.7% voter turnout, as an example of the need for more civic engagement at the local level. Reed said it is especially important that people vote in local elections given how local governments often most directly impact people’s day-to-day lives.

“The government closest to you is the government that impacts you the most,” Reed said.

After the conversation between Watkins-Hayes and Reed, Public Policy students moderated a Q&A session focused on public policy and racial justice. Attendees submitted questions about Reed’s legislation and Montgomery’s connection to national politics.

Public Policy graduate student Danica Swiggart told The Michigan Daily she enjoyed the event primarily because of Reed’s positive attitude toward student involvement in public policy.

“I was very inspired to hear him speak about the dynamism and ability to impact change at the local level,” Swiggart said. “I’m someone who has worked at the federal level, and as a public policy student, I’m thinking about future career options.”

Public Policy graduate student Kenneth Wilson was one of the Q&A moderators. In an interview with The Daily after the event, Wilson said he was pleased by Reed’s matter-of-fact approach to policy implementation.

“It’s important to be realistic about policy,” Wilson said. “I also think that the realism and the emphasis on local governments really stuck out.”

Daily Staff Reporter Andrew Baum can be reached at asbaum@umich.edu.