Over 90 campus community members attended the Ford School of Public Policy’s Governing for Environmental Justice panel in Weill Hall Wednesday evening. The event was part of Policy Talks @ the Ford School program, and featured conversations about social justice and environmental legislation with U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, director of the Wayne County Health, Human & Veterans Services Department moderating the event.

Celeste Watkins-Hayes, interim dean of the Public Policy School, began the event by awarding the Neil Staebler Distinguished Service Award to Chang for her work in public service as a state senator. The Staebler Award is given to a U-M Public Policy alumn who contributes to their community by enacting social change through policy. Chang thanked Watkins-Hayes for the award and said she believes her experience at the Public Policy School led to her to be a successful lawmaker.

“I’m really grateful to be a Ford School alumna,” Chang said. “Being a Ford School grad really did provide a lot of really important skills and resources to be a successful lawmaker and (I’m) really honored to receive this award.”

Chang then opened the discussion on legislative and environmental policy, discussing her love for her job as a state senator because of the connections she’s been able to build with her constituents to craft solutions for issues the community cares about.

“I think one of the most amazing things that I love about this job is being able to work with community members to come up with what the solution should be,” Chang said. “Actually working hand in hand with (the community) to do the research to figure out what the legislative solution should be and then actually getting it passed (is a priority of mine).”

El-Sayed spoke on the difficulties he’s faced as a public health professional with the legislative and funding processes within the government. He said in his experience the legislative cycle is often reactive instead of proactive, which results in a cycle of accidents occurring, funding solutions for the accidents and defunding the solutions once the accidents seem to be addressed.

“When nothing bad happens, we stop funding the things that keep bad things from happening,” El-Sayed said. “Then bad things happen, … we wonder why there wasn’t funding to keep them from happening. It’s just the (same) cycle over and over and over again.”

Tlaib then addressed a question from El-Sayed about regulating pollution from companies across the country. She stressed the importance of enforcing consequences on companies that violate environmental protections and laws. Because these companies can get away with breaking the law with minimal fines, she said they do not try to avoid breaking laws because they can easily budget for the consequences.

“It is incredibly important to understand that many of these companies profit off of these broken systems or the lack of capacity for oversight and not paying (fines),” Tlaib said. “(This) results in these companies basically budgeting (for these fines and considering them) to be the cost of doing business.”

Sitting among the audience members, activists promoting environmental and political causes interrupted the event multiple times by shouting and yelling over the panelists. In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, El-Sayed said while he supports freedom of speech, he is not certain about the usefulness of these activists’ efforts at the event.

“I fully and 100% will always support the First Amendment right to voice your opinion and your opposition and to disrupt an otherwise conversational proceeding,” El-Sayed said. “I just wonder if it’s effective … I really want to see these folks out in districts where representatives are against environmental justice, but this is kind of like the activist version of dunking on a Little Tikes hoop.”

In an interview with The Daily after the event, Chang said she believes these events are helpful for teaching students what happens in the real world.

“I remember when I was an undergrad, going to a lot of events like this, and also as a grad student, it (was) always super helpful to just kind of hear what was going on,” Chang said. “Campus can sort of be a bubble sometimes, and so being able to hear about issues from folks who are out working on things was always really beneficial when I was a student.”

Public Policy junior Andrew Roman attended the event and told The Daily in an interview after the event that he enjoyed the public conversation and believes the Policy Talks @ the Ford School series should continue.

“I thought it was a very great series,” Roman said. “I learned a lot from it. I hope (the) Ford (school) continues to put these lecture talks on because I believe they’re very educational for students and staff and the community here at University of Michigan.”

