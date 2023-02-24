Content warning: mentions of gun violence and suicide.

Michigan Senate Democrats introduced 11 bills hoping to implement new gun regulations on Feb. 16, three days after the shooting at Michigan State University. Following the shooting, Democratic legislators said they would fast-track gun reform legislation following the tragedy at MSU.

The three main concepts highlighted in the bill package include universal background checks, safe storage requirements and extreme risk protection orders, or “red flag” laws. After Michigan Democrats highlighted gun reform as a priority for years, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the bills as a top priority in her State of the State Address in January 2023.

State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, told The Michigan Daily that because universal background check is a familiar proposal broadly supported by the public, many incorrectly assume it is already in place in Michigan.

“In Michigan, there are a number of types of sales of firearms that don’t go through a background check system,” Irwin said. “What our universal background check bill would do is establish a system whereby every single gun sale would need to have a background check before the sale can be effectuated.”

Current state law only requires gun licenses for all firearms less than 26 inches in overall length. Long guns and shotguns 26 inches and over in length do not require licenses, and no background check.

The safe storage requirement bills state that if you live in a place a child would have access to, you must secure your firearm in a locked location.

Irwin said there are a couple of bills that provide favorable tax treatment to those purchasing storage equipment. Irwin is a sponsor of Bills 551 and 552, which propose that gun owners should pay sales tax on safe storage equipment.

The extreme risk protection order bills, which are included in the overarching bill rights package, would allow certain individuals — namely family members or members of law enforcement — to make a complaint about a person in possession of a gun who they have evidence is likely to cause harm to themselves or others. Irwin said the bill states this complaint must have the support of a judge’s order and can result in the firearm being temporarily removed from the individual’s home.

“Someone with knowledge of someone who is likely to cause harm … can bring (that knowledge) forward and then there is a process through the courts where a judge has to hear the evidence,” Irwin said. “These laws have been in place in a number of other states, even very conservative states like Florida.”

LSA sophomore Mikah Rector-Brooks, press associate for March for Our Lives, a non-profit focused on ending gun and police violence, told The Daily MFOL hopes the bills pass as soon as possible. Rector-Brooks said these bills support proven methods to reduce gun violence, not just for mass shootings but also for reducing everyday gun violence.

“This package (of bills) is the floor, not the ceiling,” Rector-Brooks said. “It’s simply the first step, we need so much more after this. And we at (MFOL) intend to keep on pushing for more because Michigan is so far behind (on legislation) compared to other states.”

Although these bills have been proposed in years prior, Republicans have controlled the Michigan Senate since 1983 until January 2023 and have rejected the bills in the past. With Michigan’s “Democratic trifecta,” Irwin said there is a chance to rediscuss the gun reform bills.

“This is the first time in 40 years we’ve had any opportunity whatsoever to even have a debate about gun safety laws in the Michigan legislature,” Irwin said.

Members of the Great Lakes Gun Rights group have been reported saying they are planning to launch recall campaigns against any lawmakers who vote to support the gun regulation bill package.

LSA sophomore Jade Gray, co-chair of the University’s chapter of College Democrats, wrote in an email to The Daily that gun violence is a pressing matter which needs to be addressed. Gray said she, along with College Democrats, is in full support of the bill legislation recently introduced in the Michigan legislature.

“The scale of gun violence that we have been desensitized and familiarized with is unique to the U.S. and to the experience of our generation,” Gray wrote. “The state of Michigan was rocked a week ago after tragic gun violence at MSU … The time for thoughts and prayers is over. We must act now and pass gun violence prevention legislation.”

The University’s chapter of College Republicans did not respond for comment in time for publication.

Irwin said he receives a lot of questions about whether a certain law could have changed the outcome of a particular tragedy, and to that, he said nothing can change the past and there are a lot of other instances where guns kill people outside of shootings.

“There are a lot of people who die as a result of gun violence to suicide,” Irwin said. “There are a lot of accidental deaths when kids have access to firearms that aren’t properly locked up. These bills are not an appropriate and total response to the tragedy at MSU … (but) they can reduce the damage done by guns in our communities.”

Rektor-Brooks said people feel they must always actively protect themselves against gun violence because gun violence is the leading cause of death for youth and teens in the United States. Rektor-Brooks said this should not be considered normal.

“I learned how to use a desk as a shield from bullets before I learned how to count two plus two, and this is the reality of students across the country,” Rektor-Brooks said. “Seeing the shooting at MSU, it was horrifying … but at the same time, it was far from surprising. This violence is going to continue to worsen until we have gun violence prevention legislation that will put an end to it.”

Daily News Editor Sejal Patil can be reached at sejpatil@umich.edu.