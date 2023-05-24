Content warning: mentions of gun violence

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed extreme risk protection legislation into law Monday afternoon alongside gun control activists and other lawmakers in Royal Oak, Mich. This makes Michigan the 21st state to implement a “red flag law,” which allows courts to temporarily confiscate a person’s firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.

The legislation was signed just over three months after the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and injured an additional five. Three days after the shooting, Michigan Senate Democrats introduced a package of 11 bills to the state legislature. Whitmer signed two of the package’s other major bills into law last month: a secure storage and another implementing universal background checks for firearm purchases.

The secure storage law requires that firearm owners store their guns unloaded in locked containers to prevent access by children or any other unauthorized parties, and creates a penalty for storing a gun where it can be accessed by a minor. The universal background check legislation expands the state’s background check requirements to include long gun purchases.

In a press release Monday afternoon, Whitmer thanked her community and legislative partners in passing this law and said she will continue her work to enact gun control legislation.

“I am proud to sign this legislation to keep Michiganders safe, and I want to thank my partners in the legislature for getting this done, the advocates who fought so hard to make this happen, and every Michigander who works hard to build safe communities where everyone can thrive. ,” Whitmer said. “Only thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Let’s keep taking common sense action to reduce gun violence and keep families and communities safe.”

The red flag law is expected to take effect in spring 2024. The legislation creates a process for family members and law enforcement to petition a court to order the temporary confiscation of a firearm from a person they believe to be dangerous.

Once an order is granted, the individual must surrender all firearms either immediately or within 24 hours, depending on each specific situation. A standard order will last one year, but law enforcement or family members may request an extension of the order if they believe it is necessary. A judge can also end the order early if they determine there is evidence that the protection measures are no longer necessary.

In a University of Michigan press release, April Zeoli, policy core director of the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention and associate professor in health management and policy, said the signed law will save lives by reducing gun violence.

“Research suggests that the extreme risk protection order law that was enacted today will save lives through enabling people to have guns removed from their loved ones’ possession when they are at risk for suicide or harming others,” Zeoli said. “It will allow law enforcement to remove guns from someone who makes a credible threat of a mass shooting. It will keep people safer from gun violence.”

In an email to The Michigan Daily, rising LSA junior Mikah Rector-Brooks, press associate for March for Our Lives, said he believes extreme risk protection order will create a safer Michigan, but emphasized that the fight against gun violence is far from over.

“Extreme Risk Protection Orders are a fundamental piece in protecting Michiganders from the horrors of gun violence,” Rector-Brooks wrote. “It will make communities safer, especially when incorporating mental health professionals in the process. This is a win for youth and gun violence survivors, but we cannot wait for more kids to die before passing the dozens of other proven solutions. We must pass mandatory waiting periods, repeal stand-your-ground laws, and require permits for all firearm purchases.”

Summer News Editor Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.