Five women working in municipal government positions around the state of Michigan spoke with University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members Monday morning about their experiences. The interactive virtual webinar, titled “Women Leading Local Government” was attended by more than 70 people and was hosted by the Ford School of Public Policy’s Program in Practical Policy Engagement and the Michigan Municipal League’s 16/50 Project on Zoom.

The 16/50 Project aims to correct the gender imbalance in municipal management by providing professional development and encouraging more women to enter the profession. The project’s name comes from the fact that women make up more than 50% of the state’s population, but only 16% of municipal managers.

Several of the panelists said they had not initially planned on going into a public service career. Torrie Lee, township superintendent of Buena Vista Charter Township, said she became involved in local government six and a half years ago when she came across a posting for a job in the township where she grew up.

“My pathway here was not traditional, it definitely was not the typical ‘go to school for it, love government’ — that was not me,” Lee said. “I saw the position from Buena Vista Charter Township, the community where I was born and raised. That actually led me into government, into this position. I can say since getting (a career in public service) is extremely rewarding.”

After each of the panelists spoke about their individual journeys, participants were sent to five breakout rooms with the women, where each panelist led a discussion about how to deal with unique problems they face in specific roles in municipal government. Panelist Rebecca Fleury, city manager of Battle Creek, MI and one of the panelists, said at the event that her group’s discussion about school board representatives led to discussion about the importance of remaining politically neutral and prioritizing the public good.

“I love the conversation around the importance of educating and informing versus taking a side,” Fleury said. “Ultimately, we have to take the direction of our elected officials … but yet (recognize) the importance of educating and informing the community as well as our employees.”

The webinar concluded with everyone coming back together for a Q&A session with all of the panelists. Sheryl Theriot, one of the panelists and director of external affairs at the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, described the process of updating municipal policy for the audience. She said it is important to approach politics as an opportunity to grow rather than a topic that always has to be controversial or divisive.

“An open, honest conversation about what the current policy (is), why it (is) there and then the opportunities to improve, move forward and be progressive (is my approach),” Theriot said. “If you focus on the negative … conversation tends to spiral in a downward direction, but if you look at how (we can) be better … how (we can) be more inclusive? How can we empower and uplift whatever that policy is and engage more people in it? And that will be the approach that I would take.”

Lee advised women interested in public office to get involved in their local government even if they think they lack experience. She said taking the first step can be as simple as joining local committees and looking for volunteer opportunities.

“Get involved in any kind of local committees or commissions that you can, even with elections,” Lee said. “A lot of times we find that a lot of people in a community, they really don’t understand the way that government even works. And once they actually join a committee or commission you learn so much about your local municipality.”

