Trigger warning: descriptions of domestic abuse/gun violence

Dozens of students gathered at the Michigan League Thursday evening to hear a panel of elected officials speak about gun violence and legislation.

Hosted by the University of Michigan’s chapter of College Democrats, the event featured a panel discussion between U-M students and Michigan politicians in response to the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13 which resulted in three deaths and five injuries.

Former state Rep. Yousef Rabhi opened the event by speaking about the difference he noticed in how the Republican-controlled state legislature responded to the shooting at Oxford High School versus how the legislature has responded under Democratic control.

“When I was in the legislature, we were seeing gun legislation that was completely going the opposite direction every time there was a shooting or an incident,” Rabhi said. “They would propose legislation to arm teachers … but we’re only going to solve these problems if we fundamentally look at the system. And frankly, it is a system of profit.”

Rabhi then passed the microphone to U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who has historically advocated for gun legislation such as safe storage bills, universal background checks and red flag laws. Dingell said she was discouraged by the lack of legislative response to repeated gun violence at the national level.

“I’m just discouraged that nothing’s ever going to happen at the federal level,” Dingell said. “I am done with thoughts and prayers … thoughts and prayers don’t cut it, they don’t find solutions and nothing happens.”

Dingell shared a story about her personal experience with domestic violence as a child to highlight the prevalence of gun violence beyond mass shootings and the need for comprehensive gun control legislation.

“When I was a child, you did not talk about (domestic violence) happening,” Dingell said. “I had to hide in the closet, I had to grab a gun from my father, get in between him trying to kill my mother … I had to hide my brothers and sisters, and I was sure that I was going to die that night. I know what it’s like to hide in that closet and to be with somebody who … shouldn’t have had a gun.”

Dingell also said she is confident in the ability of the state government, which currently is controlled by Democrats, to pass effective gun control legislation.

“Michigan State was horrific,” Dingell said. “But it is going to cause action at the state level? Michigan will be a leader.”

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., said despite previous struggles with passing bipartisan gun legislation, she still is able to find hope when speaking with communities like the one at the University.

“We have to ask ourselves, ‘How can we change a culture?’ ” Stevens said. “It’s going to be youth-led, it’s going to be parent-led, it’s going to be elected official-led and frankly, it’s got to be in the public campaign.”

Stevens encouraged attendees to continue to fight for change.

“We’ve got to push for the truth, we’ve got to demand better,” Stevens said. “And I guarantee you, we will make a difference when we continue to come together like this.”

State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, spoke about how the state Senate passed three gun safety bills through to the House earlier on Thursday.

“We voted on three important gun safety bills that are going to make a difference here in Michigan,” Irwin said. “These are bills that many of us have been working on for many, many years … they’ve all been shown by research to save lives in other states.”

The final panelist, state Rep. Carrie Rheingans, said she was looking forward to reviewing the bills passed by the state Senate.

“We are excited to receive the Senate bill that just went out of the Senate Committee,” Rheingans said. “There’s a huge public support for these three packages.”

Rheingans cited a poll that shows nearly 90% voter support for said bills, and said she was frustrated that despite these results, the Senate only passed them with 22-15 and 20-17 majorities.

“Why do you want to be a representative if you’re not going to represent the 90% of people who want to see these things passed?” Rheingans said. “So please, think of where people live and where you live.”

Following the opening statements, the legislators and attendees discussed questions and concerns in small groups.

After the event, Anushka Jalisatgi, College Democrats co-chair, told The Michigan Daily it was inspiring to see Michigan legislators working towards reform.

“One thing that really struck me is the fact that these are our legislators, and they are in the thick of creating reform and passing legislation, and they are engaging with not only people like us who share our thoughts in these town halls and these panels, but also the people who they’re representing,” Jalisatgi said. “But no matter what we do, there’s always something that we should be doing more.”

In an interview with The Daily after the event, Jade Gray, co-chair of College Democrats, said she appreciated the sentiment expressed by the panelists that the time for gun violence is over.

“Sometimes, we become really desensitized to (gun violence) because it’s what we’ve grown up around,” Gray said. “It’s nice to have conversations like this that kind of shake us and remind us that like, this isn’t normal, don’t make it normal, don’t let it continue to be normal.”



