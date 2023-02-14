Around 70 attendees logged onto the University of Michigan’s Housing Solutions for Health Equity initiative’s virtual webinar Friday afternoon to learn about the intersection between housing instability and health care. The webinar detailed housing initiatives, including the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, a federal program that allocates around $8 billion annually to fund the repair and construction of affordable housing. The webinar also featured conversations on Michigan Medicine’s Community Health Services, which includes programs such as Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, the Housing Bureau for Seniors and a number of community health assessments.

HSHE Program Manager Jamison Koeman, who graduated from the School of Public Health in 2021, now leads the program in its goal of advancing equitable housing and health policy in Michigan. At the webinar, Koeman said HSHE began its speaker series in hopes of highlighting the diversity of research in the housing and health policy field.

“How we reach out to the speakers (is that) we have a vast network of experts that we have been drawing on and we want to highlight their expertise,” Koeman said. “We have experts (at the University too), so we want to highlight this variety of expertise that can come into play in the housing sector.”

Kimberly Rollings, Health and Design research fellow at the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy, was the first of two main webinar speakers to discuss her research. Rollings said her research focuses on housing instability and hospitalization, low-income housing tax credit and neighborhood design.

“The goal (of my research) was to build evidence to improve and create human-centered environments that enable vulnerable populations to experience their healthiest, happiest, most fulfilling lives by design,” Rollings said. “I primarily study residential settings, mental health and health behaviors including diet and vulnerable populations.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Rollings spoke on how her visit to supportive housing facilities after graduate school motivated her research. Supportive housing facilities offer financial assistance and other social services to people experiencing homelessness. Rollings said seeing low-income housing in person gave her a new viewpoint on how much building design can matter.

“I was able to visit several supportive housing facilities in the Midwest and the Northeast and so on, and there was such a range of environmental quality,” Rollings said. “There was such a difference in the experience of being in buildings, … (for example how) people’s doorways were decorated or not. There were all of these little environmental cues that let you know how that building was working or not. … It gave (me) a real-world context to the importance of (building) design.”

During the webinar, Rollings discussed a study reviewing over 87 million hospitalizations of adults from 2017 to 2019 to create a data source for future housing instability research. Rollings said the study, which aimed to identify the most common reasons housing-insecure populations are hospitalized, would help support advocacy work for health and housing resources.

“Our results indicated that the primary reason for (hospital) admissions with housing instability was for mental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders,” Rollings said. “The implications of this work underscored the need to align efforts aiming to address mental health and housing, especially within health care. With this kind of data, we’re better positioned to advocate for health and housing resources and for prioritizing health in housing decisions.”

While discussing the provisions of the LIHTC with The Daily after the event, Rollings said LIHTC housing differs in size, from single-family rentals to multifamily housing across a city. Rollings also said Americans can qualify for the LIHTC for a number of different circumstances.

“The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program is the biggest source of affordable housing funding in the U.S.,” Rollings said. “(It’s) administered through the Internal Revenue Service and it funds a lot of different kinds of housing — so it can (fund) housing for seniors, (people facing) domestic violence (or family and) individual supportive housing, which is people who’ve experienced chronic homelessness.”

Qualified Allocation Plans are created by each district and city to prioritize LIHTC funding for specific projects, detail criteria for receiving funding and outline requirements for housing developers. In her remarks at the event, Rollings said LIHTC facilities follow QAPs that contain design standards to promote health, safety and accessibility, and have begun to focus on green building certification requirements.

“We are seeing just an uptake in awareness of how the built environment can promote our health within buildings and neighborhoods,” Rollings said. “We are seeing inclusion of these features in more Qualified Allocation Plans. We’re seeing more attention to how the built environment and design is affecting health and affecting residents.”

Rollings then discussed how hospitals and other health services have increasingly started investing in housing for their patients and employees rather than referring them to other housing services or social workers.

“Seniors, families and individuals have very different housing needs,” Rollings said. “People with mobility disabilities versus cognitive disabilities, substance abuse needs and so on, have very different built-environment needs. There’s a continuum of both housing and care that must be addressed.”

Alfreda Rooks, director of CHS at Michigan Medicine, then discussed the department’s key initiatives to promote healthcare and housing.

“Our mission is to lead Michigan Medicine in improving access, equity and health outcomes in the community and for those we serve,” Rooks said. “I always say if you think of Michigan Medicine as the human body, health services are the hand that goes out to the community.”

In the upcoming year, Rooks said CHS will focus on three main social determinants of health: poverty, housing and social isolation. Social isolation can be defined as solitude, excess avoidance of social situations, low self-esteem and anxiety. Rooks emphasized how the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns increased the subsequent emotional isolation effects of social isolation. In collaboration with Trinity Health, Rooks said Michigan Medicine created the joint venture of Chelsea Hospital in Chelsea, Mich., to focus on these social determinants of health.

“‘Unite’ is what we call our partnership with regard to Trinity Health (and) Chelsea Hospital to do our Community Health Needs Assessment, and we’ve all decided and agreed that we would join together to address social isolation,” Rooks said. “We also (want to) note that there are some emerging other social determinants of health that we will also be working to address and one of those being incarceration, (as well as) climate change.”

Rooks said the “Housing Iceberg” model, which highlights often-overlooked elements of housing instability, such as foreclosure, eviction and lack of affordability, is a useful tool for understanding how to improve housing security. Rooks also spoke on how homelessness can compromise community health by increasing the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV, COVID-19 and tuberculosis.

“You have to make sure (you know) how you’re defining affordable,” Rooks said. “Because what you don’t want to end up doing is displacing folks who just can’t afford to live (there),” Rooks said. “And then the other thing I always say is don’t disrupt what may already exist, but make sure that you’re partnering with folks who are in those areas to ensure that you’re meeting the actual needs.”

