Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., gave her State of the State address virtually Wednesday night from the Detroit Diesel headquarters, emphasizing the progress Michigan made in 2021 regarding job creation, building infrastructure and education despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shared her proposals for 2022, which include tax cuts and lowering the cost of healthcare and electrical vehicles in the state.

Whitmer opened her address with a tribute to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting and urged Michiganders to help the Oxford community in any way they can. She also paid tribute to the lives lost to COVID-19 and thanked first responders and healthcare professionals for their work.

“While 2021 was not as miraculous as any of us wanted, we have made progress,” Whitmer said. “We’re stronger, in large part thanks to science and life saving vaccines. We have come a long way, and I am encouraged about the path ahead.”

‘Fixing our (damn) roads’ — Whitmer reflects on infrastructure improvements

Since being elected in 2018, Whitmer has focused on building infrastructure and improving roads and bridges in Michigan. In the past four years, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt or rehabilitated over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, which also supported 82,000 jobs.

“We’re fixing our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed,” Whitmer said. “And we’re creating good-paying, skilled trades jobs along the way — the kind you can raise a family on, with solid benefits and a secure retirement.”

Whitmer spoke about General Motors’ announcement of a $7 billion investment in two new plants for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries in Lansing and Orion Township, which is projected to create 4,000 jobs and retain 1,000.

“The future of the auto industry is being built in Michigan, in plants like this one, by union members,” Whitmer said. “And we are just getting started.”

Whitmer also highlighted her work to fund small businesses, expand access to childcare and improve training of law enforcement.

‘Let’s get that done too’ — Whitmer’s policy plans going into reelection season

Following the summary of her achievements, Whitmer talked about her plans for 2022. She said she is planning to introduce a school aid budget that will be the biggest state education funding increase in more than 20 years. She added that her plans to increase education funding will not include raising taxes. She also said she wants to prioritize students’ mental health and create safe in-person learning environments, especially while COVID-19 continues to shut down schools.

“Students belong in school,” Whitmer said. “We know it’s where they learn best. Remote learning is not as fulfilling or conducive to a child’s growth. In-person learning is critical to social development and mental health. That’s why we will do everything we can to keep kids in the classroom.”

Whitmer also said she wants to prioritize mental health by investing in the mental health care workforce.

“Nearly 40% of Michiganders do not get treatment for their mental illness,” Whitmer said. “We will address this shortfall by expanding Michigan’s Loan Repayment Program for mental health professionals. And we will make a historic investment to retain and recruit hundreds more mental health workers. Together, we can grow our mental health workforce and expand access to mental health services.”

Whitmer also proposed additional tax cuts for seniors and working class families. She referred to a bill she signed that cut personal property taxes for small business owners and repealed the taxes on menstrual products.

“When it comes to delivering for women, I will keep finding ways to lower their costs,” Whitmer said. And I’ll veto any legislation that would take away their right to choose.”

Whitmer also said she will prioritize an increase in the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which is a bipartisan tax break for families at both the federal and state level.

“Restoring the EITC lifts more than 22,000 people out of working poverty,” Whitmer said. “And it sends 730,000 families an average refund of almost 3,000 bucks that they can use to pay the bills. Nearly 1 million kids — almost half the kids in Michigan — benefit when we raise the EITC. It means new backpacks, warmer coats and more hot meals.”

In addition to tax cuts, Whitmer said she plans to lower costs for insulin and electric vehicles. Drug companies have increased insulin prices over the past decade, with the average price tripling from 2009 to 2019. On Tuesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an investigation under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act into Eli Lilly, a large drug company that manufactures insulin and has historically been accused of covering up the dangerous side effects of its drugs, to look into how drug companies play a role in overcharging consumers for insulin. In the Michigan Legislature, bipartisan bills were introduced to cap the cost of insulin at $50 a month.

“We all agree that insulin costs too much, and I know we can work together to hold drug companies accountable, lower costs, and save lives,” Whitmer said. “Let’s get that done, too.”

Whitmer also said she plans to prioritize clean energy by lowering the cost of electric vehicles to incentivize Michigan residents to invest in them. She plans to propose a combined $2,500 electric vehicle rebate for families, with $2,000 allocated to the car and $500 allocated to in-home charging equipment. This, combined with the $7,500 federal electric vehicle credit will lower the cost of electric vehicles by $10,000.

“Electric vehicles cost half as much to fuel and maintain as gas-powered cars,” Whitmer said. “Switching to electric will save families thousands of dollars a year.”

Whitmer is running for reelection for her second term in office this year. Primary elections will take place Aug. 2, 2022, and general elections will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

“After a polar vortex, pandemic, national recession, multiple 500-year flooding events, a kidnapping and murder plot, I’ve been asked — how the heck do I keep doing this?” Whitmer said. “My answer is simple. I show up for every Michigan family. I want to keep delivering on the kitchen-table issues. On a personal level: I want my girls to see their mom stand her ground and live her values even through unexpected challenges and constant threats.”

In late 2019, a polar vortex hit the Midwest, including Michigan, with wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero. Businesses shut down and classes were cancelled due to the weather.

In March 2021, Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan-based militia, plotted the kidnap of Whitmer. They were caught and charged with terrorist threats, which were later dismissed. Three men involved will still stand trial.

Whitmer expressed her optimism throughout her address. She said she wants to focus on unity and working together to make Michigan strong.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is: Do we believe in Michigan?” Whitmer said. “I know I do. I believe because of you. I will work hard every day to put Michiganders first. I will always believe in Michigan because we are strong and getting stronger every day.”

Whitmer said she also hopes to work on promoting bipartisan legislation and highlighted her work across the aisle.

“I know at times our nation’s capital feels hopelessly gridlocked, but at our state capitol, Republicans and Democrats have shown we can come together to put Michiganders first,” Whitmer said. “These bipartisan accomplishments are a testament to what we can do together. We must believe that better things are possible because that is the only way they ever get done.”

