Bill de Blasio, former New York City mayor, traveled to Ann Arbor Monday afternoon for a conversation at the Ford School of Public Policy with Shobita Parthasarathy, director of the Science, Technology, and Public Policy program, on the policy considerations involved in the rollout of smart cities and the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence.

De Blasio served as New York City’s 109th mayor from 2014 to 2021. During his tenure as mayor, de Blasio advocated for New York City to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic and he worked to provide free preschool in the city. De Blasio also pushed for progressive policies like a $15 minimum wage and affordable housing initiatives. After his 2020 presidential run, de Blasio made the switch from politics to the classroom when he started teaching at Harvard and New York University. De Blasio continues to be an influential figure within the national Democratic Party.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the event, de Blasio talked about the future of technology in the U.S., which was the main topic of his discussion at the School of Public Policy on Monday. De Blasio told The Daily that he believes current AI and technology policies are not representative of public opinion.

“Right now, big tech is calling the tune and the public is not a part of this discussion,” de Blasio said. “There’s no real democracy here. It’s dangerous for our future.”

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday morning to increase and standardize AI regulation. The order requires future AI technology to be tested for possible public safety concerns and to share the results of those tests with the federal government. This order was made under the 1950 Defense Production Act, which allows the president to expand federal power in the interest of national security.

De Blasio told attendees he is pleased to see federal implementation of AI regulation, but would like to see more specific and expansive AI legislation in the future.

“(The executive order) is a good start because having an AI executive order is a major, major step,” de Blasio said. “For the President of the United States to say I am laying down some law, some structure, some order, I commended him … but what is the mechanism going to be? What are the consequences going to be? I didn’t see so far in the executive order a clear illustration of consequence because I think something we can all say about corporate America is that if there is no consequence, good luck getting them to comply.”

Biden’s executive order also aims to mitigate algorithmic biases and set standards for AI use in education, health care and criminal law. De Blasio told The Daily he believes AI bias is a growing issue that will continue to become more severe as technology develops.

“Biases inhabit the technology because the technology is programmed by the humans with biases,” de Blasio said. “And we’ve got to really acknowledge that. I mean basically what we’re seeing from big tech is just baking in our broken status quo and their attempts to address that have been pretty feeble, and not overly sincere.”

De Blasio told The Daily that he believes community organizing and activism will be critical to addressing AI issues.

“The only way the world’s ever changed is through grassroots activism and social movements,” de Blasio said. “I mean, you want to talk about civil rights, women’s rights, environment, climate — the whole history of this country is undergirded by this notion that social movements, grassroots activism, people raising their voice spontaneously, alters the course of things. The political class alone rarely will get there, but they can be pushed.”

During the talk, de Blasio also detailed the potential employment impacts of increased automation. He told attendees he wishes he had done more to protect jobs during his tenure as mayor.

“I wish I had prioritized more of these issues when I took office almost 10 years ago because I now see how hugely this will affect our lives,” de Blasio said. “We’ve got to start grappling with this question around employment. We didn’t feel it a lot in the time I was mayor — the displacement in terms of employment — but we could see it over the horizon. I wish we had moved more aggressively then, but there’s still time to do it.”

De Blasio said he is not confident that the creators of new technology are considering the potential future effects on other Americans when they release AI projects and automated machinery.

“Do I trust executives in Silicon Valley to think about the truck driver in Michigan, and whether that person is going to have a livelihood once an autonomous vehicle takes over their routes?” De Blasio said. “I don’t have any reason to trust that tech executives could even think what the life of a truck driver is like.”

Towards the end of the discussion, de Blasio told attendees that he is prepared to participate in political discourse around AI, even if he doesn’t fully understand how the technology works.

“I can’t explain the nuances of AI, but I damn well belong in the discussion because it’s going to affect me; that’s democracy,” de Blasio said. “If someone tells me you don’t belong in this discussion, you don’t belong in this room, you don’t belong at this table, that’s the table I need to be at.”

In an interview after the event, Public Policy junior Audrey Melillo, who helped facilitate the discussion, told The Daily that the topics of de Blasio’s talk corresponded closely with what she was learning in some of her classes at the Public Policy School.

“What we’re right now looking at in my classes is different legislation that can be adopted that will help regulate and control the potential harms of AI as far as the workplace goes,” Melillo said. “So definitely directly relevant to what we’re talking about here.”

LSA freshman Alexander Richmond told The Daily he attended the event because he admires de Blasio’s previous work as mayor in the areas of urban technology. Richmond also said he hopes to see more young people engage in conversations around AI in the future.

“We have somebody who’s had a pretty long track record of creating the building blocks to the path that we’re heading down and addressing these key issues that I think the leaders of tomorrow need to address,” Richmond said. “I think it’s extremely important that those who come next are heavily equipped to deal with these issues that are going to pertain to tens of millions of people, potentially”

Daily News Editor Samantha Rich can be reached at sammrich@umich.edu. Daily Staff Reporter Mary Corey can be reached at mcorey@umich.edu.