On Monday, the Michigan Supreme Court upheld a ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals saying former President Donald Trump can appear on the Republican primary ballot in the state. Free Speech for People, who filed the case on behalf of a diverse group of Michigan voters, argued that Trump’s candidacy violates a clause of the 14th Amendment banning federal and state officers who participate in insurrection from running for federal or state office again. However, judges ruled that state law does not grant election officials the authority to remove candidates from the primary election ballot. The Michigan Daily sat down with former Assistant U.S Attorney Kevin J. O’Brien to discuss the reasons behind the ruling, potential U.S. Supreme Court involvement and what this could mean for the 2024 presidential election.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: What are some misunderstandings about the ruling that the public might have?

Kevin J. O’Brien: First of all, it only applies to the primary. It doesn’t say anything about their ability to keep Trump off the general election ballot. Secondly, it’s a procedural ruling. The state Supreme Court held that authorities lacked the authority to remove even an ineligible candidate once his name is forwarded by a registered political party, which the Republican Party is in Michigan. Any challenges to that have to be lodged later in the process and can’t be used to keep his name off the primary ballot. And that’s just a function of the law in Michigan. We have issues now in California, Colorado, Maine and others. Those laws are all going to be different depending on what state laws say and what the state constitution does.

The other thing that’s interesting: this case is under enormous time pressure. The deadline for printing absentee ballots in the Michigan primary is Jan. 18. The deadline for primary ballots to be sent overseas to servicemen and women is Jan. 13. Any challenges that expect to affect those kinds of dates are going to have to be taken up in a hurry. I expect the losers in this most recent case are going to want to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is not going to have time to have a full dress analysis of what the 14th Amendment to the Constitution means under these circumstances. So this decision made by the court in Michigan, while it disappoints some people, is probably final as far as Michigan voters are concerned. I think the default position of the Supreme Court is going to be: “Put him on the ballot. We’ll sort this out later.”

TMD: Could you talk about the difference between the case in Michigan versus the similar cases filed in Colorado and Maine, where Trump was removed from the 2024 primary ballot?

KJO: As far as Colorado is concerned, the court there found that they did have the authority to remove someone who was technically in violation of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. They made a determination that, based on all the evidence, Trump was an insurrectionist. There’s nothing in the 14th Amendment that says you have to go through a trial or have an act of legislation saying that. Courts can make their own determination. Unlike Michigan, where the argument never got out of the gate because the court just flat out said we don’t have authority to do this, in Colorado, it was different. I assume the same thing in Maine. But you’re going to see this sort of scattershot pattern of results throughout the country because judges differ, and their views impact their rulings. Beyond that, the constitutional scheme in each state differs tremendously.

TMD: So it comes down to what authority the secretary of state in that state has to put people on the ballot, versus if they have the authority to not put someone on the ballot because of the 14th Amendment?

KJO: Right. I think that was part of the problem with Michigan. I don’t think that the secretary of state had that authority. It’s a function of state law, and state law differs from state to state. That’s called federalism, which we generally welcome, but in this situation it does create a sort of chaotic situation. In the U.S. Supreme Court, between now and the primaries and then the general election, which isn’t that far away, it’s going to be a challenge for them to come up with a solution that can bind every state and create a clear rule going forward. Because like I said, I don’t think they’re going to have time to get into the merits of this with this constitutional history, which goes back several hundred years.

TMD: Should people expect the Michigan case to appear before the U.S. Supreme Court? Would it be more likely to be a case from another state or multiple cases appearing before the Supreme Court?

KJO: If the Supreme Court tried to take them all it would be unmanageable because they’re in different stages of development. Some have been decided, some are just pending. There may be other challenges any day or week. So what is the Supreme Court going to do? They might take a test case and decide, “Here are the procedures that we think should apply in this very interim situation, given that there are primaries coming up.” They may lay down some presumptions that have to be followed in all cases. And I would think that one of those presumptions probably is going to be to keep Trump on the ballot, despite the weighty challenges that exist, for the sake of avoiding chaos in our system and having uniformity. There may be time after the primaries to sort this out before the general election.

TMD: If Trump is on the primary ballots, do you think there would be another challenge to putting him on the ballot in the general election?

KJO: Even under Michigan law, which appears to be restrictive, that option is open. The court was very careful to say this applies only to primaries, not the general election, and they almost seem to be saying the general election is the better field of play for this question because primaries are creatures of the political party system. They’re not in the constitution. So the assumption is to let the parties have their way at the primary level. If they want Trump, even though he’s an insurrectionist, they can do that. In the general election, it’s different, and that may be the approach the Supreme Court takes to just buy itself a little time to weigh in intelligently on the general election.

TMD: If Trump were to become the Republican nominee and then later it was ruled that he wasn’t an eligible presidential candidate, do you know what would happen in terms of when they would pick a new Republican nominee?

KJO: I think both from a political point of view and from an administrative point of view, the system is better served if they keep Trump on the ballot. This is because as you suggested, if Trump wins the primaries and runs in the general election against Biden, and then later on a court says, “Well, he’s an insurrectionist,” what does the Republican Party do then? Do they have a do-over or what? It’s not a good situation.

TMD: Going back to a court case with the U.S. Supreme Court, either regarding the primary or general election, what kind of arguments should people expect each side to make in such a court case?

KJO: I don’t know the history of the provision, and I don’t know what they can make of that. You can actually argue that in historical terms, this really was not an insurrection. It was a flagrant violation of the law for which Trump deserves to be punished, but was he an insurrectionist in a constitutional sense? I think it’s questionable. It’s not like he took up arms against the government. Then there’s the question of if the president is an officer for purposes of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to federal officers who take an oath to the Constitution, and there’s some reason to doubt whether the president fits that bill.

There is a sense that this is a technical thing that shouldn’t be threatening to upend our federal election system. It should be addressed in other ways without trying to keep a recognized presidential candidate off the ballot. And of course, just in terms of root pragmatic interest, there’s the idea that we’re raising this now at the 11th hour, and not even allowing people to vote for him, because of something that was written just after the Civil War. The amendment was clearly meant for a very unique set of circumstances — namely, keeping Confederate officers who actually took up arms against the federal government and cost thousands and thousands of lives from running for federal office. It’s a very specific question that doesn’t really have a counterpart today, so why are we trying to stretch those facts to fit this situation?

But there’s a strong argument that can be made that it does apply. This debate really started with this law review written by two conservative law professors saying the 14th Amendment prohibits Trump from running. So what is the Supreme Court going to do in this limited amount of time? I think it’s going to find some reason not to tamper with the current election system. Whether the merits really warrant that or not, I think they’re going to try to move heaven and earth to find that result for the sake of the stability of the system and allowing the election to go forward in the right way.

