The Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy held a virtual webinar March 10 to discuss the intersection between social justice issues and environmental policymaking in the U.S. as a part of their Public Policy and Instituional Discrimination lecture series. Joshua Basseches, former associate professor of public policy, spoke about reducing greenhouse gas emissions equitably, cap-and-trade policies and environmental justice legislation.

Stephanie Sanders, diversity, equity and inclusion officer and public policy lecturer, hosted the event and said that this series was a way to expose U-M members to an array of important policy matters regarding inequity.

“This series is an opportunity for foreign school faculty, staff and students to come together, outside of the classroom, to discuss important issues of US public policy.” Sanders said. It “is designed to deepen our understanding of ways in which discrimination manifests itself within various institutions.”

Basseches opened his talk by exploring the history of environmental justice, which he said initially came about as the climate change movement gained traction in the U.S. during the late 1980s. Basseches said the Sierra Club — an environmental organization founded in 1892 — continued to disproportionately be led by White individuals in the 1980s, so racial discrimination concerns arose alongside the environmental justice movement

“The incidence of environmental hazards disproportionately affected Black and Brown communities in the U.S.,” Basseches said.

However, the environmental movement has become more inclusive throughout the years. Bassheches said that today, the movement is no longer predominantly White, but is more representative of those who are directly impacted by the climate crisis. For instance, he spoke of the Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice, a grassroot movement which works to create clean energy-related jobs and raise awareness about vulnerable communities subjected to environmental injustice.

Today, policy efforts are centered on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. According to Basseches, attempts have mostly been market-based— which include taxes, fees and subsidies on polluters. Basseches specifically talked about cap-and-trade systems as a way in which governments can take to limit emissions by setting a maximum limit, or “cap,” on the amount of greenhouse gasses organizations can emit. However, organizations can buy and sell these units from each other.

“The idea that you raise the costs of greenhouse gas emissions, and therefore you incentivize

behaviors that shift away from greenhouse gas consumption,” Basseches said.

However, these strategies bring about issues of equity. Rackham first year Caroline Lelang, asked if there was a way to adjust cap-and-trade, to keep the concept while making it more just.

“With market based policies, there is much more risk that it perpetuates environmental injustice,” Basseches said. “Cap and trade is tough because it is a policy that is prone to special interests.”

Basseches proposed solar net-metering as a possible alternative to cap-and-trade policies. Solar net-metering compensates households who own solar panels by financially crediting them for the energy they add to the electrical grid. Basseches said this strategy makes homeowners both energy consumers and energy producers.

When asked about the recent rise in gas prices and potential effects on fuel consumption, Basseches said the international conflict between Russia and Ukraine emphasized the importance of energy security.

“The people that are hurt most by high gas prices are poor people, because gas is a regressive charge.” Basseches said. “Gas prices are happening in a context in which energy security with what is happening now in Russia and Ukraine is showing how important energy security is in the context of international politics. (…) Energy secuirty is an important argument in favor of shifting to renewables”.

Basseches reiterated the importance of equitably redistributing the costs of greener sources of energy by making sure corporations, not consumers, feel the economic weight of the transition away from fossil fuels. Basseches said solutions can be found by working directly with landlords to install panels, as well as investing in community solar panels to provide aids for those who cannot directly afford to have one in their home.

Basseches ended the webinar by saying students’ increased interests in environmental issues was promising for the future.

“We need people to articulate in a way that policymakers can relate to exactly what needs to happen in order to prevent these problems from perpetuating,” Basseches said.

Daily News Contributor Cecilia Duran can be reached at ccduran@umich.edu.