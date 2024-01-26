Tamma Carleton, assistant professor of economics at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California, Santa Barbara, spoke with University of Michigan community members Thursday about her research on climate change. The event, titled “Measuring the Global Inequalities of Climate Change,” was hosted by the Ford School of Public Policy and was open only to current U-M students. The climate discussion was part of the International Policy Research Seminar series that highlights invited faculty’s current research on multidisciplinary, international events.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Megan Stewart, associate professor of public policy and director of the International Policy Center, said research is an important component of informing future policymakers, like those at the Ford School of Public Policy.

“We’re producing policymakers or policy-informed people, and we want them to understand why research and having a good understanding of research is so important for the conduct of that policy,” Stewart said.

In her presentation, Carleton spoke about the social inequalities associated with climate change. She went through her process of collecting, cleaning and analyzing comprehensive data and using those results to predict the effects of climate change and its correlation with social inequalities. According to Carleton, climate change will continue to exacerbate wealth disparities.

“The more I work on this problem, the more I’m convinced that the problem of climate change is a problem about equality,” Carleton said. “We see that all of the mortality risk of climate change is borne by the world’s poorest. … We see that there are damages in the highest-income places, but this is in the form of adaptation costs. Basically, the story is one in which the wealthy are paid to protect themselves, and the poor, who are unable to do so, are suffering.”

Rackham student Ami Hasebe attended the event and told The Daily she was interested in learning about the mechanics of how economists calculate the social cost of climate change.

“I am so interested to see what kind of confidence (interval) that they put in, what kind of variables they put in (and) when they calculate the social cost of (climate change) because the financial cost is visually very strong,” Hasebe said.

Carleton said it is important to analyze data in regional and local contexts because overarching data does not take into account the differences in effects of climate change depending on the country, and even regions within countries. Carleton illustrated these disparities in the context of the “social cost of carbon,” or an estimate of the monetary damages from emitting one more ton of carbon dioxide.

“But as you can see, accounting for the inequality that damages can dramatically change the overall number of the SSC,” Carleton said. “That’s what’s going to push towards more aggressive mitigation policies.”

Stewart said the speaker series was primarily created to educate Public Policy students.

“(The audience for this event is) folks who are interested in politics, economy, society and the policy challenges that are focused on global challenges,” Stewart said. “Global, political, social and economic challenges that directly relate to public policy.”

Carleton said more research and analysis is needed to better understand the social cost of carbon and the consequences of climate change. According to Carleton, there is still a great deal of data to delve into that her team has not yet analyzed.

“I’ve given you the aggregate estimate on the county level scale on how wealthier regions are doing better than poor regions,” Carleton said. “But there’s so much more nuance here for us to dig into.”

