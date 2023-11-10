More than 50 University of Michigan community members Wednesday evening for the Omenn-Darling Health Policy Lecture. Lourdes Rivera, president of the nonprofit Pregnancy Justice, delivered the keynote address as part of the Policy Talks lecture series at the Ford School of Public Policy. As a former social justice lawyer, Rivera also co-founded the nonprofit California Latinas for Reproductive Justice.

The Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling Health Policy Fund was established in 2001 to support outreach activities in health policy at the University and Michigan Medicine. The Omenn-Darling lecture, which highlights current issues in public health policy, was first held at the Ford School in 2010.

Rivera is the first president of the legal advocacy group Pregnancy Justice, which is currently focused on the effects of opioid usage on criminal and health outcomes for pregnant people. Rivera began the discussion by speaking about the group’s objectives.

“Pregnancy Justice advocates for and defends the rights of people who are criminalized or penalized because of their pregnancy status and across pregnancy outcomes like abortion, stillbirth, miscarriage or live birth,” Rivera said. “This usually comes up in the context of a pregnant person or a pregnant woman who is using substances.”

Rivera highlighted Pregnancy Justice’s research on the rate of criminalization of pregnant people from the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 to 2005, and from 2006 to 2022.

“We did a prior research project that found around 413 cases of pregnancy criminalization, or forced medical intervention, between the years of 1973 and 2005,” Rivera said. “The report that we just released found almost 1,400 cases in about half that time. … Alabama is responsible for about half of these cases.”

Rivera spoke on the reasons for this increase in pregnancy criminalization, as well as the common origins of many of the criminal charges against her organization’s pregnant clients.

“What’s driving this acceleration are two things,” Rivera said. “One is the ideology of fetal personhood gaining traction and being embedded in our state laws, and also providing a justification for aggressive prosecutors to even apply existing laws that were not meant to apply to pregnancy. … The second driver is the opioid and methamphetamine crisis.”

Rivera said pregnant people seeking abortions, especially those who have used substances, are often afraid to visit maternity clinics. Likewise, she also said doctors are increasingly uneasy about the legal repercussions of providing abortions in medically ambiguous situations.

“We’re seeing people in obstetric emergencies not being able to access the care with the so-called ‘exceptions’ to save the life of the mother,” Rivera said. “That is a useless framing in the law, because how close to death do you have to be in order for a doctor to safely, for themselves, intervene without (an exception)? It’s very difficult for doctors to practice medicine in that landscape.”

Public Policy graduate students Jennie Scheerer and Olivia Morris led the Q&A portion of the lecture. Scheerer spoke on their time participating in research at Michigan Medicine’s Obstetrics and Gynecology department when Roe v. Wade was overturned by Dobbs v. Jackson. She also said many patients and providers were fearful during this time due to the effects of abortion bans in southern states.

“They were really nervous about their own legality providing the services and if they should continue to do that,” Scheerer said. “We got a lot of really heartbreaking stories about people who couldn’t get the care that they needed in the place where they wanted to. We talked a lot about wait times after it became more clear that abortion was going to stay legal in Michigan. We were more worried about people coming in from out of state.”

Rivera also spoke about recent state-level victories for abortion rights advocates, such as Michigan’s 2022 Prop 3 and Ohio’s issue one, Issue 1 which was approved Tuesday to amend the state constitution to include a right to receive reproductive care.

“It’s going to be a long haul, but I’m actually optimistic,” Rivera said. “The Dobbs decision is going to crush under its own weight, just because it’s so unpopular. Ohio voters are not the most progressive, and yet they are supporting abortion rights. Same with Kansas voters.”

Rivera recalled her Puerto Rican heritage and how it influenced her work with human rights legal activism in the past. She explained that international human rights are defined under United Nations treaties, the most relevant of which the United States has refused to ratify.

“These rights have been interpreted to require member states to ensure access to safe abortion,” Rivera said. “Even though the U.S. has not ratified all these treaties, it’s an important framework for us to use. In our advocacy framework, these are human rights.”

Rivera concluded the talk by reading an excerpt from Mexico’s Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized abortion two months ago.

“The criminalization of abortion constitutes an act of violence and discrimination based on gender, as it perpetuates that women and pregnant individuals can only exercise their sexuality for procreation, and reinforces the gender role that imposes motherhood as a compulsory destiny,” Rivera said.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Public Health graduate student Jihana Mendu said she attended the talk because she researches institutional racism in health care. Last year, Mendu said she participated in volunteer phone banking for Prop 3. Mendu said she was also encouraged by these decisions, and inspired by Rivera’s final message of hope.

“The Ohio news was particularly exciting,” Mendu said. “It was very personal and heartening in the way that Dr. Rivera was talking about today. It’s important to count the little wins.”

