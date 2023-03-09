About 600 University of Michigan students, faculty and community members gathered in the Rackham Auditorium Wednesday evening to hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and CNN news anchor Chris Wallace about the intersection of politics and media. The event was hosted by Wallace House Center for Journalists, Ford School of Public Policy and U-M Democracy & Debate as part of the ongoing ​​Democracy in Crisis series which hosts conversations with journalists and public servants to discuss the role of the press in protecting democracy.

University President Santa Ono opened the event by emphasizing the importance of civil discourse on political issues, specifically highlighting the role of the media in this realm.

“In today’s stifling atmosphere of political tribalism and partisanship, it is so much more essential that we make every effort to safeguard our democracy through education, civic engagement and well-informed debate,” Ono said. “And journalism, especially tough, fair-minded journalists such as Chris Wallace, have essential roles in this continuous work of informing, challenging and revealing.”

Wallace began the conversation by asking Whitmer how she plans to reduce gun violence and ensure students feel safe at Michigan state schools and colleges, especially in the wake of the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five in critical condition. Whitmer said various gun reform bills making their way through the state legislature right now are critical first steps in preventing future mass shootings, but are not the entire solution.

“It is maddening that in this country — only in the U.S. — the number one killer of young people is guns,” Whitmer said. “Our legislature is in session right now. They are debating things like secure storage requirements, background checks, extreme protection orders. These are measures that can mitigate the likelihood of something like this happening and again. … We need to keep working at this but we’ve got to get started.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Public Health senior Eve Sherwood said she was grateful to hear from Whitmer about gun violence especially given the recent tragedy at MSU.

“This whole conversation came at such an (important) time, and a lot of it centered around the mass shooting (in) East Lansing,” Sherwood said. “So getting to hear what (Whitmer’s and Wallace’s) thoughts on the whole situation was and what their plans are for the future was really interesting.”

Wallace also asked Whitmer how she plans to address political polarization across the state, highlighting the intense criticism she faced in light of her response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitmer said she is troubled by how instances of extreme partisanship have recently transformed into threats and violence.

“I think that we should all be alarmed and concerned by the violent rhetoric, the threats and the actions that people have taken to undermine our democracy, to sow distrust in elections, to peddle conspiracy theories that we’ve seen such a vast proliferation of in the last few years,” Whitmer said. “I’m grateful that voters largely rejected that across the country this last election, but I don’t by any means think that it’s behind us. I think that it continues to be a threat.”

In return, Whitmer asked Wallace what he thinks the role of the media is in combating the deepening political divide in the U.S. As a journalist, Wallace said he has personally worked to protect the integrity of facts, but he remains concerned about increased misinformation in recent years.

“Facts are not spinnable,” Wallace said. “Facts are facts, and that’s the way I’ve always approached the news. … While I remain optimistic that in the end the truth will win out, I’m not sure in the short run that it will.”

Wallace referenced a 2017 tweet from former President Donald Trump where he claimed major news organizations like The New York Times, CNN and NBC were “the enemy of the American people.” Wallace said he was disturbed by this post because he believes it was an effort to undermine the credibility of critics of the Trump administration.

“It was in February of 2017 — it was literally less than a month after Trump took office — that he tweeted out that … basically all of the leading news organizations in America were the enemy of the people,” Wallace said. “I found that so distressing.”

The event concluded with questions prepared by student attendees. Information graduate student Austin Williams asked Wallace and Whitmer to share their advice for young people separating fact from fiction on social media. Whitmer said she believes social media companies are neglecting their responsibility to prevent hateful or violent rhetoric from proliferating on their platforms. She called upon Congress to address this issue at a federal level.

“The way that (social media) is being curated to feed into someone’s own current interests and then to abuse that power of having that intelligence, I think, is really dangerous,” Whitmer said.

“It is part of what matriculated into the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The pervasive misuse of people’s information and dissemination of inaccurate material poses a real current threat to our democracy.”

Wallace recommended social media users cross-reference information they see online across a variety of news sources with different political leanings and perspectives.

“In this world where there is so much information and misinformation, I think that you have to be an educated consumer,” Wallace said. “Get your news from more than one source. If you like the front page of The New York Times, read the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal. If you like the news on NBC, maybe you watch a newscast on Fox (News).”

After the event, Williams told The Daily he was grateful to concurrently hear the perspectives of both an elected official and a journalist on such a pressing issue.

“With every future election, we have new voters who are going for the first time, who have grown up with social media, who really don’t understand a life without it, and that is their source of truth in terms of news and current events,” Williams said. “It’s so important for people to understand what their role is, but also understand what the role of social media platforms is and how those two might not necessarily be aligned.”

Daily Staff Reporter Levi Herron contributed reporting.

