About 600 people gathered for a conversation on the state of the war in Ukraine in the University of Michigan Rackham Auditorium Monday night. Hosted by the Ford School of Public Policy days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, the Q&A-style event featured Alexander Vindman, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council, as well as U-M sociology professor Geneviève Zubrzycki and U-M public policy professor John Ciorciari.

Zubrzycki opened the discussion by recognizing the humanitarian impact the war had on Ukraine over the past year.

“According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, 7,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed in the last 12 months, and nearly 12,000 were injured,” Zubrzycki said. “In addition to these casualties, approximately 5.5 million Ukrainians were displaced within Ukraine.”

Moving into a discussion about how the war has evolved so far, Vindman said he believes the Russian military has consistently underestimated Ukraine’s military capabilities.

“Most of this war is the story of the Ukrainians being underestimated,” Vindman said. “Most of the Western Hemisphere didn’t believe in the fact that the Ukrainians could weather the assault of Russia, the powerful Russian military … In fact, the Ukrainians are capable fighters. They are empowered by a sense of morale, a sense of self-preservation.”

Vindman said he predicts Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually realize it is not feasible or responsible to continue to be on the offensive attack against Ukraine.

“Possibly by the end of this year, (Putin) will recognize he doesn’t have the capacity to continue to fight a war,” Vindman said. “I think that’s the most likely scenario.”

In terms of possible resolutions to the war, Vindman said the military power and political interests of China, which recently affirmed deeper ties with Russia, could complicate any possible conclusion.

“What happens if China decides to see (the war) as a way to not just support an authoritarian, like-minded leader for Xi Jinping, that’s clearly Vladimir Putin, but also sees it as a way to need the resources in the West?” Vindman said. “That could play out into a broader confrontation and a broader proxy war.”

Vindman concluded his discussion by emphasizing his support for international aid to Ukraine.

“What you often hear me talking about when I write about this issue is getting the Ukrainians all the resources that they need now, to help make this a shorter war or a sharper war,” Vindman said.

Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $27 billion of security assistance and more than $24.2 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

The event then featured a musical performance by members of the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America and concluded with a procession from Rackham Auditorium to the Diag for a candlelight vigil.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, U-M alum Ruth Shamraj, who was born in Detroit and whose parents immigrated from Ukraine after World War II, said she wanted to attend the event because she was struck by Vindman’s testimony for the 2019 impeachment inquiry into former president Donald Trump. Trump was later impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power after the inquiry found he withheld military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to compel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden, his political opponent. The inquiry also found Trump guilty of claiming that Ukraine, not Russia, was the source of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“I came to this event because I was amazed at Vindman’s testimony during Trump’s first impeachment trial,” Shamraj said. “He was articulate and eloquent. He had strong beliefs in freedom of speech and duty and principles, and it ran so counter to what we were finding out about how Trump conducted foreign policy. So I wanted to hear what he had to say.”

Shamraj said she found Vindman’s remarks eye-opening and was grateful to hear his emphasis on the importance of democracy.

“If I remember correctly, Vindman said the number of killed and wounded Ukrainian soldiers was about 130,000,” Shamraj said. “Even though I read a fair amount of news about the war in Ukraine, I was not aware that those numbers were so high. I was glad to hear his measured advice and wisdom. This war is awful and devastating, but we can’t give up the fight for freedom and democracy.”

