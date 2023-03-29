About 50 University of Michigan students, faculty and community members attended the fifth annual Vandenberg lecture Tuesday afternoon featuring Julienne Smith, permanent U.S. representative to NATO. Hosted by the Ford School of Public Policy, the lecture focused on Smith’s experiences with NATO, specifically the crisis in Ukraine, and was followed by a conversation with Public Policy professor John Ciorciari. Smith served as senior advisor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and previously as the director of the Asia and Geopolitics programs at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Smith opened the lecture by discussing NATO’s plan with regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO members and other countries around the world have been providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Each and every nation inside the alliance would provide support to the people of Ukraine,” Smith said. “We would support them with humanitarian economic and security assistance. That is the focus for the NATO alliance today as I stand here at the University of Michigan, and will be our focus, as you’ve heard President Biden say, for as long as it takes.”

Despite the foreign aid to Ukraine, Smith added that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears committed to continuing the conflict.

“President Putin assumed a couple of things when he went into Ukraine,” Smith said. “One, he assumed we in the United States and our friends in Europe were distracted, and we would look away, and we wouldn’t care if he went into Ukraine, and that’s not been the case. We’ve been standing with Ukraine since February 24 of last year and I don’t see that changing.”

Smith then described NATO’s primary goals and challenges when she began her role in November 2021, emphasizing how the Russian invasion shifted her priorities.

“I had two simple missions,” Smith said. “One was to keep sharing as much intelligence as possible with our allies so that we were all sharing this common sight picture and understood what Russia was about to do. And two, to prepare for all contingencies, try to undertake diplomatic efforts to stop the war, deter Putin from going into Ukraine, but also prepare for the worst case scenario.”

Smith said working with other nations is critical in bolstering support for Ukraine.

“Ukraine is not just defending its own territory’s right to exist,” Smith said. “Ukraine is defending the key tenets of the U.N. Charter about sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine is fighting to ensure that our values that we’re all here to protect can be preserved and that Putin doesn’t carry this any further and make it into something much, much larger.”

The event then transitioned into a conversation with Ciorciari, who began by asking Smith how the U.S. is working with nations outside of the alliance.

“I think the U.S. government has worked tirelessly to engage countries far beyond the NATO alliance,” Smith said. “We had over 140 countries vote to condemn Russia in the United Nations.”

Smith said the primary way the U.S. has encouraged other countries to support Ukraine is by reminding national leadership of the broader implications of the conflict.

“If Putin succeeds, certainly (China) and Iran will take other lessons from that,” Smith said. “So helping countries around the world understand that there’s much more at stake here has been part of our task as well. Most countries fundamentally want to see the U.N. Charter be protected and preserved. They fundamentally understand the terms and the importance of the values of territorial integrity.”

Smith concluded her talk by telling the audience how they can get involved by traveling to other countries and learning about their viewpoints regarding the crisis.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Ciorciari said he was most interested in hearing about the various challenges NATO is facing with the conflict in Ukraine.

“One key challenge is humanitarian: Ukrainians need protection, inside and outside of the country,” Ciorciari said. “Another challenge is political: Ukraine needs to secure battlefield victories that enable it to negotiate from a position of strength. Both challenges require that the United States and its allies and partners redouble their support through military, economic and diplomatic channels. This is not a time to lose focus. Russia’s invasion is a dire threat to Western security and a fundamental challenge to international norms. That should be a matter of bipartisan consensus here in the United States.”

LSA freshman Samantha Wright told The Daily after the event she attended the lecture because she wanted to learn more about the crisis in Ukraine and sift through the information she sees online.

“With all of the information circulating in the media, I became lost in what the status of the war was and wanted to update my knowledge of the crisis,” Wright said. “I was relieved to hear that NATO is continuing their support towards Ukraine because I think it’s important that we as a nation stay firm in our position.”

Daily News Contributor Megan Ballema can be reached at mballema@umich.edu