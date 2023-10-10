Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to know about.

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of September.

1. Protection for reproductive health access

Status: Introduced in the House and referred to the Committee on Health Policy

As part of a 21-bill package called the Reproductive Health Act, House Bill 4949 aims to protect the rights to health care and reproductive freedom for Michigan residents. State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, sponsored the bill and said in a stakeholder roundtable that the passage of Proposal 3 in the November 2022 midterms and the subsequent repeal of the state’s 1931 abortion ban were just the first steps towards protecting reproductive rights in Michigan.

“This term, we worked to restore and protect reproductive rights in Michigan by repealing the 1931 abortion ban in state law,” Pohutsky said. “But our work is not done, and we must continue to eliminate the barriers that hinder Michiganders’ access to essential health care with the Reproductive Health Act. The implementation of these bills is urgent to ensure medical avenues are open to access safe, legal abortion across Michigan.”

The bill outlines legal protections for reproductive freedom and aims to prohibit legislators from implementing any abortion restrictions before fetal viability. It would also protect anyone involved in providing or seeking abortion care from facing legal consequences.

2. Creation of an Environmental Literacy Task Force for K-12 curriculum development

Status: Introduced in the House and referred to the Committee on Education

House Bill 4961, introduced by state Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, would establish an environmental literacy task force responsible for developing a curriculum on climate change and other environmental issues for Michigan public schools.

The task force would bring together a wide array of individuals appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s appointees, including the superintendent of public instruction, the director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, a director of the Department of Agriculture and representatives from various Michigan schooling associations.

The team would be responsible for integrating environmental education into existing curricula and outlining teacher training and support for doing so. The bill also details requirements for service and hands-on learning, and outlines a list of terms that would have to be defined in classrooms, including “climate change,” “environmental literacy” and “healthy lifestyle.”

3. Restrictions on firearm possession for people convicted of domestic violence

Status: Introduced in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety

Introduced by state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, Senate Bills 471 and 472 would prohibit people convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing or owning a firearm for eight years following their conviction. Currently under Michigan law, domestic assault is not considered a felony unless it occurs three times, and only those with felony convictions are barred from possessing a gun under federal law. That means that those who have been convicted of domestic violence one or two times can still own a firearm in the state. In a senate hearing, Chang said S.B. 471 and 472 would help protect survivors of domestic abuse from further harm.

“The argument here is simple: When you have a gun in the situation where there’s an individual with a record of domestic violence, there is a much greater likelihood that the victim might die,” Chang said. “Survivors of domestic violence endure unimaginable pain and betrayal, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they have the peace of mind knowing that they will be protected from threats of gun violence at the hands of their abusers.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) also expressed her support for both bills in a recent press release.

“Survivors are at the greatest risk of harm in the first weeks after leaving an abusive relationship,” Nessel said. “That risk increases significantly when the abuser has access to a weapon. Common-sense measures like this will remove weapons from the hands of people who have been convicted of violence in their homes.”

4. Allowed usage of marijuana prescriptions by K-12 students on school property

Status: Introduced in the House and referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform

House Bill 5063, introduced by state Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Wayne County, would allow K-12 students with medical marijuana prescriptions to take their medication on school grounds. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state of Michigan since 2008, but Michigan law still prohibits students under 18 from using medical marijuana within 1,000 feet of school property. In an interview with CBS News Detroit, state Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr., D-Ypsilanti, expressed his support for the bill when it was first introduced, claiming that it would ensure equal access to different kinds of medication for students to meet their individual health needs.

“What it does is allow medical marijuana pediatric patients to have their medication in the schools the same way anyone else has their medications stored,” Wilson Jr. said. “The same way, whether it be in a nurse’s office or an administration office, they would go up and access their medication the same way anyone else would, and they would go back to class.”

The bill would allow pediatric medical marijuana patients to have their medication stored in schools, as long as two doctors approve it and a parent or legal guardian brings it to school with the child. It would also require the child to be supervised while taking the medication.

5. Screening minors for lead poisoning

Status: Signed by Whitmer

Senate Bill 0031, introduced by state Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint in January, was signed into law on Oct. 3 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. As a result, Michigan law now requires all children between the ages of 1 to 2 to be tested for lead poisoning, with an option for parents to opt out by written notice to the health care provider if they choose. In a press release after Whitmer signed the bill into law, the governor emphasized the impact this legislation will have on children’s health.

“In Michigan, we know the importance of safe drinking water and the devastating, long-lasting impacts of lead exposure,” Whitmer said. “With our historic investments in water infrastructure over the last five years, our work to replace tens of thousands of lead service lines, and today’s bills to test children for lead exposure, we will protect our water and our children.”

The bill was initially introduced alongside House Bill 4200, which was also signed into law on Oct. 3 and will update children’s immunization records to include a space indicating whether or not a minor has been tested for lead poisoning starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Following the signing of both bills, Cherry said this issue is important to him as a representative of Flint, which has historically been at the forefront of lead poisoning issues, and because of its anticipated impact throughout the state.

“Lead poisoning poses a serious health risk to kids not only in Flint, but across Michigan,” Cherry said. “This legislation, which ensures access to lead testing for all children, regardless of their insurance coverage, will help parents identify early on if their children have been exposed to lead. This way, they can ensure their kids receive the treatment they need to live a happy, healthy and full life.”

Daily Staff Reporter Arnav Gupta can be reached at arnavgup@umich.edu.