Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to know about.

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of October.

1. Clean energy legislation package

Status: Passed by the Senate and the House

Senate Bills 271, 273 and 502 are a package of bills that were recently approved by the Michigan House after being passed by the Senate late last month. The bills’ main objective is to speed up Michigan’s transition toward renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, and away from fossil fuels. Between the three bills, the package aims to set requirements for municipalities and electricity providers to generate a minimum amount of their power from renewable sources. The bills also make amendments to how the Michigan Public Service Commission will address utility rate increases affecting energy consumers and support electricity providers in improving their efficiency.

The bills are part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, an initiative launched by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to help Michigan reach complete carbon neutrality by 2050. These bills, along with the rest of the MHCP, have garnered support from climate activists, but have also received criticism from some business owners and conservative politicians across the state.

In a press release, state Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, who introduced S.B. 271, said she is hopeful the package will serve as a first step toward a greener future for Michigan.

“This legislation is long overdue to address our persistent and alarming climate crisis,” Geiss said. “In Michigan, we are beginning to take bold action to address this urgent crisis. Clean energy legislation is crucial in combating the climate crisis to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable energy sources.”

After narrowly passing through both the Senate and the House, the bills will be sent to Whitmer’s desk to be signed into law.

2. Reproductive Health Act

Status: Passed by the House, awaiting Senate vote

Last Wednesday, the state House passed an amended version of a 21 health care bill package, dubbed the “Reproductive Health Act,” which will make changes to state access and regulation of reproductive health care. Supporters of the RHA have argued that the legislation would simply update state law in keeping with the intent of Proposal 3, which was passed in 2022 to enshrine the individual right to reproductive freedom into the state’s constitution. The package would eliminate targeted regulations of abortion providers, also known as “TRAP” laws in the state.

The modified package includes Senate Bills 474, 476 and 477, as well as House Bills 4949, 4951 and 4953–4956. S.B. 477 would directly impact the University of Michigan campus if signed into law as it allows institutions of higher education to refer students to external abortion services.

Sponsors of the bills made several amendments to the original drafts to secure their passage. The new package returning to the Senate for a final vote this week will not include a previous attempt to repeal the 24-hour waiting period for abortions, in which residents have to wait 24 hours after asking for an abortion to undergo the procedure. The amended package will also not include legislation allowing Medicaid funding to be used for abortion services. However, the current version of the legislation will still include provisions to eliminate requirements that abortion providers report procedures or any resulting complications, including death, to the state health department. If they are passed by the Senate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she would sign them into law.

In a press release from House Democrats, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said the RHA is largely a response to Michigan’s vote on Proposal 3.

“I am grateful we have had the opportunity to answer the will of Michigan voters,” Tate said. “We heard from constituents loud and clear last year, and now, we’ve put stronger policies in place that protect the rights and freedoms of all individuals to make medical decisions on their own, with informed, trusted medical providers. We will continue working hard to keep putting people first.”

3. Renewed effort to repeal state drug manufacturer immunity law

Status: Introduced in the House

Senate Bill 410 seeks to repeal a provision of Michigan law that prevents state residents and the Attorney General’s Office from participating in lawsuits against drug manufacturers. The bill passed 30-8 through the state Senate last month and now awaits a vote by the House.

While the bill has bipartisan support, some Republican representatives in the state have criticized the legislation, claiming it gives trial lawyers too much power and creates undue burdens for drug companies. Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, was one of the eight senators who voted ‘no’ on the bill. He shared concerns about an unnecessary increase in the number of lawsuits against pharmaceutical manufacturers if the bill were to pass.

“I think the state’s been pretty far over on one side,” Nesbitt said. “We don’t need to go full sue-happy on the other side. I think there’s a middle ground to be reached and they weren’t willing to reach a middle ground … and that’s disappointing.”

In a press release from Senate Democrats, the bill’s primary sponsor, Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said he believes S.B. 410 will allow the public and state legislators to better hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for harm they have caused.

“This legislation has been long overdue, and it has been something I have wanted to do since I became a lawmaker,” Irwin said. “Michiganders now know they can count on our Legislature to restore justice and accountability if they are ever negatively affected by the pharmaceutical drug industry. Given the strong support from both sides of the aisle, I believe we are truly delivering for residents.”

The drug immunity law that the bill seeks to overturn was passed in 1995 to make the state friendlier to the biomedical manufacturing industry. Since then, there have been 19 attempts to overturn the law, with lawmakers and advocates alike emphasizing that it hinders Michiganders from receiving justice in cases where they have been harmed by drug manufacturers.

The bill now awaits a vote on the House floor.

4. Increases in campaign finance transparency

Status: Passed by the Senate, awaiting House vote

The state Senate passed Senate Bills 613-616 last Wednesday, which aim to reform campaign finance laws in the state and ensure greater financial transparency from elected officials. The bills are part of an effort to implement Proposal 1, an amendment to the state constitution passed in the 2022 midterms that requires annual public financial disclosure reports from legislators.

S.B. 613 would require public officers to file annual financial disclosure reports to the Michigan Department of State, while S.B. 614 would instate new requirements for candidates for public office to publicly disclose their finances. If passed, candidates would have to list all of their occupations held in the preceding year in which they earned $1,000 or more annually, as well as assets, investments, stocks and bonds with a value of $1,000 or more. S.B. 615 and S.B. 616 seek to amend parts of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. For one, the bills would permit the government to charge candidates and elected officials a late fee for failing to submit their financial disclosures on time.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, said in a Senate Republicans Press Release that the legislation is part of a bipartisan effort toward greater transparency from elected officials.

“The people of Michigan voted overwhelmingly to require more financial transparency from their elected state officials — and that is what this bipartisan effort will do,” Huizenga said. “This legislation is a good start toward a more open and accountable state government. Most importantly, it will help restore the public’s trust and better ensure public officials are not making decisions for their own personal benefit.”

5. Insurance coverage for orally administered chemotherapies

Status: Signed into law

Whitmer signed House Bill 4071 into law last week, requiring health insurance to cover orally administered chemotherapy medications at the same rate as intravenous chemotherapy. The bill is meant to lower health care costs for cancer patients in Michigan, limiting maximum copays for oral chemotherapy to $150 for a 30-day supply.

The bill is part of a larger package signed into law by Whitmer earlier this year aiming to lower health care costs and expand access to treatment options across the state. In a press release, state Rep. Samantha Steckloff, D-Farmington Hills, who originally introduced the bill, said she is proud to be a part of the bipartisan effort to reduce costs for cancer patients.

“As a cancer survivor, I know firsthand the toll that treatment takes on your body and your life,” Steckloff said. “This legislation is simply about providing dignity for people fighting a terrible disease, and after more than 15 years of legislative sessions, I’m so excited to see this bipartisan bill finally signed into law.”

Daily Staff Reporter Mary Corey can be reached at mcorey@umich.edu. Daily News Contributor Amanda Pirani can be reached at amandavp@umich.edu.