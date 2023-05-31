Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to know about.

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of May.

1. Implement “red flag” laws

Status: Signed by Whitmer

Whitmer signed extreme risk protection order legislation into law on May 22, making Michigan the 21st state to enact “red flag laws.” Increasingly common throughout the country, “red flag laws” allow courts to temporarily confiscate firearms if the owner is determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

The legislation came as part of an array of gun control legislation introduced by Michigan Senate Democrats following February’s shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and an additional five in critical condition. Whitmer previously signed two additional gun control bills into law: legislation requiring universal background checks for the purchase of guns and the safe storage of firearms.

At the bill signing earlier this month, Whitmer thanked those who have worked with her to make this bill become a reality and spoke to the importance of extreme risk protection orders.

“No Michigander should fear going to school, work, the grocery store or their own home because of gun violence,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to sign this legislation to keep Michiganders safe, and I want to thank my partners in the legislature for getting this done, the advocates who fought so hard to make this happen and every Michigander who works hard to build safe communities where everyone can thrive. Only thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Let’s keep taking common sense action to reduce gun violence and keep families and communities safe.”

The law is expected to take effect in spring 2024.

2. Expand access to domestic violence prevention resources to federally recognized Native American tribes

Status: Introduced in the House

On May 4, state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, introduced House Bill 4516 to the Michigan House of Representatives, which would provide further support for Michigan’s Native American tribes that currently receive domestic violence prevention funding.

The proposed legislation would clarify language in current Michigan law that defines who the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Treatment Board is allowed to provide funding to. Coffia’s bill would clarify that the Board is allowed to provide money to federally recognized Native American tribes in order to fund domestic and sexual violence shelters and service providers within the tribe. These tribal services can not only provide aid to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, but can also provide culturally-informed care to victims within that tribe.

When introducing the bill, Coffia said it was important for Michigan’s Native American tribes to be recognized as equally legitimate compared to any other group in the state.

“Members of Michigan’s tribal nations deserve to have the critical resources needed to address domestic violence and support survivors as much as any municipality,” Coffia said. “Ensuring that service providers have clarity and confidence in being able to secure these resources is essential to the overall health and wellbeing of our great state.”

The bill has been referred to a second reading in the House.

3. Prohibit the denial of health insurance on the basis of gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation

Status: Introduced in the House

State Representative Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, introduced House Bill 4619, which would prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage to potential customers on the basis of gender, gender expression or sexual orientation, on May 23. This expands upon Michigan’s current law that prohibits denying insurance based on race, sex, marital status or national origin.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Rogers wrote that she hopes the bill will ensure protections for residents of Michigan, provisions that are codified in at least 15 other states.

“This bill is part of a bi-cameral package of bills to codify elements of the Affordable Care Act (House Bills 4619-4623),” Rogers wrote. “What I hope is that this will add additional protections, prohibiting discrimination for residents of Michigan. These bills do not create provisions beyond what already exists in federal law and will secure protections Michiganders have come to rely on.”

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Insurance and Financial Services.

4. Prohibit conversion therapy performed on minors

Status: Introduced in the House

State Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, introduced House Bill 4616 on May 23. The bill is a part of a movement by Michigan House Democrats to introduce legislation prohibiting mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy with minors. The package of bills, which includes House Bill 4617 and Senate Bills 348 and 349, aims to ban any practice by mental health professionals with the purpose of changing a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

If enacted, Michigan would join 21 other states that have some sort of statewide ban on conversion therapy. In June 2021, Whitmer signed an executive order prohibiting conversion therapy on children in clinical settings, which some anti-conversion therapy advocates criticized for not going as far as they would have liked.

Upon introducing the bill, Brabec said her professional background in psychology made this issue especially relevant to her.

“Protecting the young people of our state from conversion therapy practices is a top priority,” Brabec said. “As a clinical psychologist, I recognize the severity of this issue and understand how harmful this practice can be to the mental health of our children. Banning such an adverse and outdated practice is a great first step Michigan can take toward affirming its LGBTQ+ youth.”

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Health Policy.

Protect healthcare patients from sexual assault in medical contexts

Status: Passed by the Senate

Initially introduced to the Michigan Senate on February 16, Senate Bill 0067 was referred to the Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety before returning to the Senate.

The bill, introduced by state Senator Dan Lauwers, R-Brockway Township, would prohibit medical professionals from misrepresenting to patients that sexual contact is beneficial to patients’ health or needed for them to complete the medical procedure. Medical professionals found guilty under this new law may be punished by up to 25 years in prison.

The bill passed the Senate on May 4 with a vote of 148 to 38 and has now been referred to the Committee on Criminal Justice.

