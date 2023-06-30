Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to know about.

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of June.

1. Increase the minimum age of consent for marriage to 18

Status: Passed by the House and Senate

State Rep. Kara Hope, D-Holt, introduced House Bill 4293 on March 16. This bill would prohibit minors from entering a marriage contract and would also void any current marriages involving minors after the law takes effect. Current Michigan law permits 16 and 17-year-olds to legally enter a marriage contract provided they have written consent from a parent or guardian.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 104 to 5 June 21. In a tweet following the vote, state Rep. Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, criticized the five representatives who voted against the bill, all of whom are Republicans.

“Just voted to ban child marriage in Michigan,” the tweet read. “Voters should ask the 5 Republican representatives why they voted against abusive child marriage.”

Hope issued a statement following the House’s passage of the bill emphasizing that this legislation would help prevent the abuse and mistreatment of Michigan children..

“Child marriage is nothing but an instrument of abuse,” Hope said. “Human traffickers come to Michigan, because, shockingly, there is no minimum age to consent to marry. Parents sometimes force their children into marriage to evade their responsibilities or because their children have become pregnant, sometimes by a statutory rapist. It is long past time for change.”

The Senate passed the bill on June 22 with a vote of 36 to 0, with one member absent and one abstaining. It will now be sent to Whitmer for her signature.

2. Allow liquor sales in sporting venues at public universities

Status: Passed by the House and Senate

First introduced by state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, on April 11, Senate Bill 247 would allow the state to issue liquor licenses to sporting venues at public universities. The NCAA permitted alcohol sales at sporting events in 2019, and since then, 11 of the 14 Big 10 schools have begun to sell alcohol at games. The University of Michigan and Michigan State University are among the three that have not.

McCann told the Senate Regulatory Affairs committee he hopes alcohol purchases in the facility will decrease binge drinking and other alcohol-related incidents.

“Patrons, we hope, would be less inclined to load up prior to the game knowing that they will have the option to obtain an alcoholic beverage upon entering the facility and through the duration of the game,” McCann said.

If the bill passes, all public universities in the state would be allowed to sell alcohol from one hour before a sporting event to 30 minutes after it ends, but whether or not alcohol can be sold will remain at the discretion of the college or university.

The bill passed the House on June 27 by a vote of 85 to 23. It will now be sent to Whitmer for review.

3. Require the state’s education department to provide sexual assault and harassment material to 6th through 12th graders

Status: Signed by Whitmer

Sponsored by state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, S.B. 066 is part of a legislation package aiming to address sexual assault in Michigan. Other bills in this package include providing FOIA exemption for identifying information about sexual assault survivors in a civil action and increase protections for those who speak out about sexual abuse under the pretext of medical care. These bills were originally introduced in 2018 in response to the Larry Nassar case, the former Michigan State University gymnastics coach found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Whitmer signed the bill into law Thursday morning. After the signing, Chang said in a tweet that she believes the bills will bolster protections from sexual assault in Michigan.

“I am confident that these bills will make a big impact in Michigan by starting to change the culture around sexual assault, ensuring that young people are aware of what sexual assault is and where to go for help, and so much more,” the tweet read. “We never gave up hope because we were determined to make these changes to prevent future sexual assault and protect survivors.”

The legislation will go into effect in September.

4. Allow individuals aged 19 or older to work for establishments selling recreational marijuana

Status: Introduced in the House

State Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, introduced H.B. 4322 on March 22, which would allow individuals over 19 to work in the recreational cannabis industry. Currently, individuals 19 and older are legally allowed to sell or serve alcohol or work at a medical marijuana facility, but must be 21 years of age or older to work at a recreational marijuana facility.

Coleman said he introduced the bill to address the Michigan-wide worker shortage in the cannabis industry, as well as to allow young people the opportunity to explore the industry.

“No matter your thoughts about cannabis, the industry employs approximately 32,000 people in Michigan,” Coleman said. “This isn’t about young folks consuming cannabis or changing their behavior around it, but it is about allowing young people to work in a growing industry that is very lucrative.”

The bill was temporarily postponed on June 28.

5. Eliminate asset testing for food assistance

Status: Passed by House and Senate

S.B. 035, introduced by state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, would eliminate the state asset test for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Currently, a family can only receive SNAP benefits if the state determines they have $15,000 or less of assets. This would allow the state to default to federal law for determining a family’s eligibility, which is based on income level in relation to the federal poverty line, rather than assets.

In an interview with The Center Square, Irwin said he believed federal limits are enough to confirm that SNAP recipients are in need of assistance.

“There are already federal limits that ensure people who receive food stamps are needy,” Irwin said. “Adding an additional layer of paperwork and bureaucracy for the applicants and the departments is a waste of time.”

Republican lawmakers argued the asset test is necessary to ensure that only those who truly need SNAP benefits are eligible. House Republican leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said in a statement that removing the asset test would allow wealthier individuals access to SNAP benefits.

“Wealthy people should not collect benefits at the expense of Michiganders who actually need assistance,” the statement read. “By pushing through legislation to give out food stamps without considering wealth, House Democrats disregarded Michigan taxpayers and Michigan families in need.”

The bill passed the House on June 20 with a vote of 56 to 33. It will now be sent to Whitmer for review.

Summer News Editor Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.