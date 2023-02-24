Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of February.

1. Ban on discrimination of hair styles typically associated with race

Status: Introduced in the Senate

First introduced Feb. 21 by state Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, Senate Bill 0090 would expand the definition of race under the 1976 Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act which bans discrimination on the basis of religion, race, Color, national origin, age, sex, weight and familial and marital status in employment, housing and public resource matters.

The bill, known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” or CROWN Act, would amend the existing Act’s racial protections by banning discrimination based on certain hair styles and textures historically associated with race. The bill would protect hairstyles including, but not limited to, “braids, locks, and twists.”

The bill marks the third time the CROWN Act has been introduced in the Michigan state legislature after the bill failed to make it out of the Republican-controlled House Operations Committee in 2019 and 2021.

“(Hair discrimination) is one of the most pressing issues that I hear about, particularly for our Black women,” Anthony told WKAR News earlier this month. “(This includes) folks who have experienced real discrimination, not received promotions on their jobs, not been able to take school pictures in elementary schools, not been given health care services based on how they wear their hair.”

If passed, Michigan would join over a dozen states in ensuring protections against hair discrimination. Though the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal version of the CROWN Act in March with bipartisan support, the bill was unsuccessful in passing the U.S. Senate.

The Michigan bill was referred to the Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety for further review.

2. Updated school emergency procedures

Status: Introduced in the House

Introduced on Feb. 14 by state Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, H.B. 4088 would amend Michigan’s school code to implement recommendations from a bipartisan legislative task force formed after the November 2021 Oxford High School shooting.

The bill proposes the formation of a school-crisis team at all public K-12 institutions in Michigan which would “rapidly address” school safety concerns and require all parents be notified every time the crisis team convene.

The bill was introduced just one day after a mass shooting at Michigan State University left three students dead and five others critically injured. In a statement, Schmaltz said she felt the timing of the bill’s introduction represented the urgency of passing legislation to protect students.

“The horrifying events that unfolded at Michigan State University once again shattered our sense of security and left people across our state with a feeling of deep despair,” Schmaltz said. “In the days following the Oxford tragedy and again today we ask ourselves ‘How could this happen?’ It’s a complex issue with no one simple solution, but the bipartisan bills we introduced represent a willingness to work together to improve school safety and address the mental health needs of Michigan students.”

The bill was referred to the Committee on Education for further review.

3. Personal finance requirement in public schools

Status: Introduced in the House

H.B. 4057 was introduced by state Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, at the beginning of the month and would enable K-12 students to obtain their required economics credit through completion of the personal finance requirement. The introduction of the bill comes after Whitmer signed a law in June that requiring all K-12 students to take a personal finance class prior to graduation..

“Every young Michigander deserves to know how to budget, save, and invest their money wisely so they can get off (to) a great start after high school, whether they go to college, start working, or open a small business,” Whitmer said when the personal finance bill was signed in June.

The bill was referred to the House Education Committee for further review.

4. Criteria for whether a late-term abortion is medically necessary

Status: Introduced in the House

Introduced by state Rep. Angela Rigas, R-Caledonia, H.B.4105 outlines several criteria medical professionals would need to adhere to prior to administering an abortion after fetal viability, the point at which a human fetus could survive outside the womb.

The bill comes after voters passed Proposal 3 in November which codified the right to abortion and contraception in the Michigan Constitution. The ballot initiative, which passed with overwhelming support, allows the state to regulate abortion after the point of fetal viability, though it states doctors may perform abortions if it is “medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of a pregnant individual.”

The proposed bill would require the person who determines if an abortion is medically necessary to be different from the person who actually performs the abortion. The bill also defines a set of “serious mental disorders” which a patient must be diagnosed with in order for a medical professional to use mental health as a justification to terminate a pregnancy after viability. The conditions include bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia, among others.

The bill was referred to the House Health Policy Committee for further review.

5. Creation of a Higher Education Sexual Assault Prevention, Advocacy and Resource Officer within department of Civil Rights

Status:

Introduced Feb. 16 by state Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, S.B.74 calls for the creation of an Officer of Higher Education Sexual Assault Prevention, Advocacy and Resource within the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

According to the bill, the officer would be appointed by the Department of Civil Rights and would be tasked with advocating for survivors of sexual misconduct at institutions of higher learning, working with institutions to improve reporting and preventative services and making recommendations to government agencies to promote sexual misconduct prevention on college campuses.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety.

