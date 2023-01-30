Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of. The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of January.

1. Adding sexuality and gender identity to Michigan’s civil rights law

Status: Introduced in the House and Senate

Introduced into the House of Representatives by state Rep. Jason Hoskins, D-Southfield, as House Bill 4003 and into the Senate by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, as Senate Bill 4 on Jan. 12, this act would add protections for sexual orientation and gender identity or expression to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which attempts to define civil rights to prohibit discriminatory practices. This bill is designed to enforce a Jul. 28, 2022 ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court that stated the Elliott-Larsen Act applied to gender and sexual orientation. If passed this bill would be enforced by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

In a newsletter, Hoskins wrote that he believes lawmakers need to protect the rights of all Michiganders.

“Our job as legislators is to pass laws that ensure the rights of all Michiganders are protected and respected,” Hoskins said. “We must ensure equal access to protection under the law for all if we are to attract the best and brightest to our state.”

House Bill 4003 is currently referred to the House Judiciary Committee. Senate Bill 4 is currently referred to the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety

2. Repealing the ‘Right to Work’ policy

Status: Introduced in the House and Senate

State Rep. Regina Weiss, D-Oak Park, introduced H.B. 4005 and state Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, introduced S.B. 5 and S.B. 34 on Jan. 12 to the Michigan legislature. These bills would repeal the ‘Right to Work’ law enacted in 2013 by former Gov. Rick Snyder, which prohibits mandatory union dues and has been the subject of heated debate since its passage. While some Republicans believe the policy strengthens the power of collective bargaining, some Democrats think it will damage Michigan’s economy. If passed, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity would enforce the policy.

Camilleri said he believes repealing the ‘Right to Work’ law would benefit Michigan’s workers.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve seen workers receiving lower wages on average while companies have enjoyed higher profits,” Camilleri said. “By repealing this unjust law, we can strengthen the voices of Michigan workers and allow them to receive the pay, benefits and protections they need and deserve.”

All of these bills are currently being examined by the House Committee on Labor and the Senate Committee on Labor.

3. Creation of the Employee Fair Scheduling Act

Status: Introduced in the House

H.B. 4035, also known as the Employee Fair Scheduling Act, was introduced by state Rep. Kara Hope, D-Holt, and would require chain businesses to compensate their employees for altering hours, days and times for regular and on-call shifts in a person’s work schedule. The bill defines chain businesses as any establishment with two or more locations. The bill also requires employers to give non-managerial employees a “good-faith estimate” of the employee’s work schedule at the time of hiring, which allows workers to request schedule changes and prohibits retribution from the employer for exercising these rights. If this bill is passed it would be enforced by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Hope said she believes the bill would create a more equitable scheduling system for working families by keeping their work schedules as constant as possible over time.

“It’s past time we get rid of these unfair scheduling practices and provide some stability for workers in our state,” Hope wrote. “This legislation would help provide the relief families need to build the lives they deserve.”

This bill was referred to the House Committee on Labor on Jan. 19.

4. $50 insulin price cap

Status: Introduced in the House

Introduced on Jan. 12 by state Rep. Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor, H.B. 4015 would set a maximum price of $50 dollars for a 30 day supply of insulin for individuals with insurance. The United States has a high cost for insulin compared to the price of production, making it difficult for some individuals with diabetes to afford insulin.

In a press release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed her support for the bill, noting the current high prices of the drug.

“I also look forward to working with legislature to cap the cost of insulin,” Whitmer said. “Too many Michiganders are forced to ration insulin or forgo it, putting their lives at risk. Some families spend thousands of dollars a year on insulin and prices keep going up — they’ve tripled from 2009 to 2019.”

After its introduction, the bill was referred to the House Committee on Insurance and Financial Services on Jan. 12.

5. Moving Michigan’s presidential primary date

Status: Passed by Senate

Moss introduced S.B. 13 on Jan. 12 to the Michigan legislature to change the date of Michigan’s presidential primary election from the second Tuesday of March to the fourth Tuesday of February.

Governor Whitmer and Democratic leadership have been pushing to move up Michigan’s primary date since 2007. On Dec. 1, 2022, President Joe Biden publicly said in he would like to move up not only Michigan’s primary but also the dates of the Georgia and South Carolina primaries.

During his Senate floor speech on Jan. 26, Moss explained why he believes this bill benefits all of Michigan.

“This bill lifts the voice and vote of Michigan Democrats and Michigan Republicans,” Moss said. “And gives every Michigander an early, deserving chance to choose the next president of the United States.”

This bill was passed in the Senate and referred to the Elections and Ethics Committee of the Michigan House of Representatives on Jan. 26.

