University of Michigan faculty and students gathered at Weill Hall Monday afternoon to celebrate Earl Lewis, founder of the LSA Center for Social Solutions, for his achievement of the National Humanities Medal, which he received at the White House last March.

The National Humanities Medal is endowed to just 12 groups or individuals annually. The medal recognizes those who have made exceptional contributions to the humanities and the nation’s understanding of those subjects. Lewis is the first U-M faculty member to receive the award and has been with the University’s Ford School of Public Policy since 1989 as a professor of history, Afroamerican and African studies, and public policy.

Public Policy senior Kasey Rosatti took Lewis’ course on reparations last spring and recalls being in his class at the time he received the medal. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Rosatti said she appreciates Lewis’ approach to guiding conversations on complex topics like reparations.

“(In class) we talked about really difficult and challenging things all the time,” Rosatti said. “But I think the way that he speaks about it with such grace and optimism and hope is something that not a lot of people are able to do.”

Celeste Watkins-Hayes, dean of the Public Policy School, and University President Santa Ono opened the celebration, recognizing Lewis’ role in their careers as educators. They also praised the achievements of the U-M organizations that he has founded, including CSS and the Inclusive History Project.

The Inclusive History Project, established in 2022, supports research on the University’s history as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion. Ono said being truthful about the University’s history is an important part of social progress.

“Taking an honest look at our history here at (the University) is a foundation to a better future, and righting some wrongs that have occurred … at our institution,” Ono said.

The celebration featured a conversation between Watkin-Hayes and Lewis reflecting on his personal journey in higher education and the initiatives of his work as an academic and scholar.

Lewis said in the last decade, he has seen both Democrats and Republicans publicly question the value of the humanities. He said receiving an award recognizing the importance of the humanities on the presidential level instilled a sense of optimism in himself and his colleagues.

“The awards symbolize that the work you do is not just about yourself,” Lewis said. “It actually accumulates and is important for the overall civic project that is the United States of America.”

CSS supports research and policy advocacy around four major pillars: diversity, the legacy of slavery, water equity and the dignity of labor in an automated world. Lewis emphasized that the impacts and structures of slavery persist today, and are especially clear in the prevalence of unbounded labor.

“I deeply believe that the story of slavery is not an old story,” Lewis said. “It’s an ever-present story, and according to more recent data there are more people in some form of unbounded labor in the world today than at the end of the 19th century.”

Lewis also discussed the issue of water scarcity as a focus of CSS, and how CSS works to communicate with all communities involved in a decision before finalizing a plan.

“We oftentimes try to diagnose a problem believing that we have spoken to all the right people, without speaking to the most central folks in the overall narrative,” Lewis said. “It’s not an engineering problem to move water from one place to another. It’s every other kind of problem.”

Lewis said the central focus of the four dimensions of CSS is recognizing people’s shared humanity.

“We all share the same 99.9% of the same DNA,” Lewis said. “That in effect means that all of human history has been written about one tenth (percent) of the difference. It’s that part that actually forces us to reconnect with one another and also ask different questions about how we tell that shared origin story.”

To close out the ceremony, LSA Dean Anne Curzan said she believes the humanities serve to enrich our understanding of the world.

“In LSA we house a lot of these humanities units,” Curzan said. “It’s a place where we go to find meaning as well as solace … (and that) tells history and retells history so that we, in our retelling, can try to confront our own biases.”

Curzan went on to say Lewis exemplifies the principle of empathy in the humanities.

“You are someone who brings such deep empathy to the work that you do,” Curzan said. “It is one of the privileges of my career to get to work alongside you. … As we’ve seen today, you are forever pushing us to embrace new perspectives in our work and to be unafraid of true structural change.”

