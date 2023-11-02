Around 50 University of Michigan students and faculty members gathered in the Center for Political Studies on Wednesday afternoon to hear a talk from Dr. Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, about how the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict and how that has shaped the public response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The talk, titled “Is the recent upsurge in hardline attitudes and militancy among Palestinians and Israeli Jews reversible?” was hosted by the Center for Political Studies at the Institute for Social Research.

Shikaki’s research took place over about seven years. During that time, Shikaki worked to analyze survey data about what it would take for an individual who has an opinion about the conflict to completely shift to supporting a different perspective. In an interview with The Michigan Daily at the event, Shikaki said a driving point of his research is to encourage policy efforts that address the divide between Israel and Palestine.

“What is the level of willingness to compromise, to reach a permanent peace agreement, and what is impacting it?” Shikaki said. “(My research) is meant to give policymakers various ideas or policy measures that we have tested in our experiments, and have proven to be highly successful in changing attitudes of the public so that those policymakers on both sides can view these policymaking options or incentives as ways of building a constituency for peace.”

During his talk, Shikaki highlighted top incentives he identified through his research that could shift public opinions and attitudes. His research also analyzed various compromises originally proposed by the U.S. government and previously agreed upon by both sides in negotiation talks. Political science professor Mark Tessler, who introduced Shikaki at the event, said the main ideas of the talk are applicable to communities outside of Israel and Palestine.

“The main point of the talk he just gave here was what would it take for people to agree with one another,” Tessler said. “It depends in part on what would be the basis for some compromise or the basis that they will come together and be willing to talk and trust one another more. That (is) a question that’d be relevant for communities or sets of a population.”

LSA senior Thea Kendall-Green, who had Shikaki as a guest speaker in one of her classes Monday morning, also attended the event. In an interview with The Daily after the lecture, she said it made her think about how to approach sensitive issues from a research standpoint and interpret the results with an open mind.

“I think a particular importance is the emphasis he has on objective research, like survey techniques,” Kendall-Green said. “The class that I’m in focuses on social science techniques, as well as how they apply to the topics that we’re studying. … The important takeaways here are coming in with an open mind and listening to the data as it’s presented, as opposed to maybe preconceived notions that we would have coming in.”

Shikaki told The Daily he wanted the audience to understand that public opinion influences the decisions that global leaders make and is a powerful political force. Still, he said, it is ultimately up to those in power to make the best choices for the people they represent.

“If there are leaders who are willing to lead, leaders who are willing to fight for what they believe in terms of reaching a peace agreement … they can build a constituency for peace on their side, thereby bringing their societies along in support for that peace agreement,” Shikaki said,

