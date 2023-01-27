Imam Dr. Omar Suleiman spoke at the Mendelssohn Theatre Thursday night on the importance of dignity in modern social activism. Suleiman is the founder of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and an adjunct professor of Islamic Studies at Southern Methodist University. He previously visited the University of Michigan in 2019 for a talk on the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X.

The event, “Civil Rights in the 21st Century,” was hosted by LSA Student Government and co-sponsored by over 50 student organizations and brought in a full house of University of Michigan faculty and students.

LSA sophomore Bilal Irfan, LSA Student Government president, opened the event by introducing Suleiman and discussed the purpose of the evening’s discussions.

“The importance of bringing Suleiman to our campus cannot be overstated,” Irfan said. “A requirement of social justice is the ability to act with dignity … Societies are progressing in many directions simultaneously, that shine a beacon of light in an age of uncertainty. Nevertheless, we want to be prudent to acknowledge the multifaceted regression that continues to occur and limits the rights people are given.”

Throughout his career, Suleiman has visited refugee camps to advocate for peace and human rights. During his speech, Suleiman spoke on the global refugee crisis, emphasizing the positive effect of activism from both local and national levels

“When I go to refugee camps or when I go to war zones, as we speak to people and you find them in their desperate circumstances, (they are) so grateful for the moments of solidarity that they were exposed to on the other side of the globe,” Suleiman said.

“Here we will debate the futility of protests and demonstrations and even charity at times. Sometimes that aid package or symbolic demonstration is the solidarity that is necessary to emotionally keep our workforce going and let them know that they have not been forgotten. That we still know who they are, that we’re still interested in their story.”

Suleiman then discussed the disrespect refugees often experience from public rhetoric, saying the U.S. needs to change its views on their presence.

“Refugees are inspirational people,” Suleiman said. “They are people who are deeply grateful for their second opportunity and give back wherever they go. They’re incredible people. We’ve turned refugees into the enemy, rather than the people that made them into refugees.”

Suleiman also spoke on the individuals involved in these conflicts, particularly on wars occurring in the Middle East. Suleiman asked the audience to develop greater empathy and see the dignity in people affected by the conflict.

“Can you name a single victim of the Iraq War?” Suleiman asked the audience. “Can you name (a) single victim from the war on Afghanistan? Can you share the story of a single family, and we’re talking about millions of people, millions of people, who have been killed? Surely not all of them are merely unfortunate collateral damage. Can you tell the story of a singular tragedy? And if not, why not?”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Business senior Maha Faisal said they attended the event in hopes of learning from Suleiman’s experiences and to inform their own point of view.

“I think he’s worldwide famous at this point,” Faisal said. “He makes a lot of the topics that he talks about digestible to a lot of people, so I really wanted to see what he had to say (and) what he felt was important enough to come from all the way from Texas to Michigan (to say), and also learn in my own way how to talk about these topics with other people.”

Faisal said the speech made them want to be more proactive in social justice activism, saying that living on a college campus had given them a false confidence in their knowledge of global issues.

“I feel like living in this area, it’s almost like, ‘Oh, everybody knows what’s going on’ or ‘there’s nothing really you can do at this point,’ ” Faisal said. “But the images that he’s showing, the fact that he’s talking about news that happened this morning, and we don’t know about it, it shows there’s a lot more to be done.”

