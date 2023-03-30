About 50 University of Michigan students and faculty alike gathered in Rackham Auditorium for the annual Tanner Lecture Wednesday evening, which is funded by The Tanner Foundation, an organization that helps patients with neurological diseases. This year’s keynote speaker was Sally Haslanger, the Ford professor of philosophy at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Haslanger’s lecture focused on intersectional oppression, “thick” social categories and institutional capitalism.

Haslanger teaches philosophy and women’s and gender studies at MIT and has published research on metaphysics, feminist theory and critical race theory. Haslanger’s collection of papers titled Resisting Reality: Social Construction and Social Critique have received critical acclaim, including the Joseph B. Gittler award for outstanding work in philosophy of the social sciences. During her time at MIT, she also helped establish the Women in Philosophy Task Force and PIKSI-Boston, a summer program for undergraduates hoping to study philosophy from underrepresented groups.

Haslanger began the lecture by providing an overview on what both discrimination and social formation mean. In the lecture, she questioned how the formation of social groups revolves around shared identities between different people.“Intersectionality, as I understand it, is the result of the different dynamics at work in the system that produce social groups,” Haslanger said. “These different dynamics, and others, embed ‘logics’ of capital, gender, race, citizenship, disability and the like. They play out in historically complex ways.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily at the event, LSA freshman Ellen Drejza discussed her motivations for coming to this year’s Tanner Lecture. Drejza said her International Studies 101 professor encouraged her class to participate in any U-M lecture or event related to course material, and she chose to attend this one.

“I thought that this talk just really covered all the bases because it’s just all about social injustice and different topics that tie into international studies,” Drejza said. “She talked about so many important social issues and economic issues.”

LSA junior Sabrina Kahlon said she found the discussion of intersectionality to be particularly interesting. Kahlon told The Daily that Haslanger’s explanation of how local systems, such as child protective services, can create oppressive social constructs,encouraged her to think about historical inequity in a new way.

“I think it was interesting how she discusses the social structures and oppression in society, whether that’s due to race, gender, sexuality, etc.,” Kahlon said. “Also, when she discussed intersectionality involving child protective services in the criminal justice system, that was very interesting.”

Kahlon said she would encourage other members of the campus community to attend talks like the Tanner Lecture to participate in conversations surrounding important educational issues and societal topics.

“I think they’re important, but I would only go if you’re actually interested in it, not just for a class,” Kahlon said.

Kelly Campbell, chief administrator in the Department of Philosophy at the University, assisted in the organization of the lecture. In an interview with The Daily, Campbell said the department chose Haslanger to give this year’s Tanner Lecture due to her admirable qualifications in the field.

“Professor Haslanger is at the top of her field in thinking about different effects of human values,” Campbell said.

Daily Staff Reporter Talia Belowich can be reached at taliabel@umich.edu.