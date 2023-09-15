The University of Michigan’s Wallace House Center for Journalists hosted its 36th annual Graham Hovey lecture Tuesday evening. Each year, the lecture centers on recent issues of public importance and highlights the journalistic contributions of Knight-Wallace alumni. Anna Clark, a Detroit-based ProPublica journalist and 2016-17 Knight-Wallace fellow, delivered the keynote address to welcome the center’s 2023-24 fellows.

During her lecture, titled “Government Secrecy from Flint to Oxford: Freedom of Information and the Public’s Right to Know,” Clark spoke about overcoming challenges in her own investigative reporting.

“It’s true what can seem like small-bore bureaucratic battles over this or that record often has extremely high stakes,” Clark said. “Maybe even life and death stakes. People in Flint and Oxford, two very different Michigan communities that both experienced crises, know this all too well.”

Clark pointed out Michigan is one of only two states where the Freedom of Information Act does not apply to the state legislature or the governor’s office. Clark said she believes Michigan’s government accountability practices lags behind most states and discussed her experiences navigating these complications.

“In Michigan, no independent entity monitors the use of public access laws to ensure that they are fair and effective,” Clark said. “In contrast, some states have an appeal board or an ombudsman that serves in such a role. Another fact: In Michigan, people who are incarcerated are denied the right to public records.”

In her opening remarks, Tabbye Chavous, the University’s chief diversity officer and Wallace House board member, spoke about the significance of diversity when combatting intimidation and misinformation.

“I believe that effectively communicating clear and informed stories about our work, about our communities, can play a huge role in countering misinformation and miseducation,” Chavous said.

The Wallace House’s 50th cohort of fellows had an opportunity to introduce themselves before the keynote. Eighteen journalism professionals from nine countries are represented in the current cohort. Many of them spoke about times they have faced violence and political pressure due to their work in investigative journalism. Both fellows from Hong Kong had worked for news outlets that were recently forced to close.

Fellow Roberson Alphonse is the head of national news at Haiti’s largest newspaper and specializes in corruption and gang violence. In his introduction, Alphonse said he hopes to research journalist protections this year at Wallace House.

“Last year I survived an assassination attempt,” Alphonse said. “I still have fragments of bullets in my forearms … I will turn something very tragic into something very positive by learning how to create for my fellow Haitian journalists a culture of safety while they are working in a very hostile environment.”

Clark began covering local news as a college freshman at The Michigan Daily in 1999. She completed a graduate program in fiction while working for nonprofits in Boston, and returned to Michigan in 2007 to begin freelancing in Detroit. In 2016, Clark left full-time freelancing to enter the Knight-Wallace fellowship and begin writing her book, “The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy.” In her keynote remarks, Clark described how the resources and community at the University helped her develop her writing.

“Had I not done the fellowship, it would have been a different kind of book and a different kind of experience,” Clark said. “I could take classes on larger contextual issues, like law school classes on water policy and environmental justice, an urban planning class, that gave me new frameworks for understanding what I was doing. Most of all, the community connection, the fun, the rest, the less financial precarity, was really important.”

LSA senior Aricka Croxton works at Booksweet, an independent bookstore located inside Plymouth Mall. She is a former student journalist at Emerson College in Boston and attended the lecture to distribute Clark’s book with Booksweet. In an interview with The Michigan Daily Croxton said she believes Clark’s book offers an important message about accountability and transparency.

“I want people to be safe and cared about in Michigan,” Croxton said. “I had assumed Michigan was a very transparent state. However, I was proven wrong.”

After publishing the book in 2019, Clark began working for ProPublica covering local and regional issues in the Midwest. In an interview with The Daily, she spoke about both her enthusiasm for the new position and the value of local and independent journalism.

“What I hope to do as a ProPublica reporter in Michigan is offer some sustained investigative reporting capacity,” Clark said. “Campus newspapers also have a critical role in filling some of the void in local news, providing some accountability work that wouldn’t happen otherwise both in and beyond their campuses … It really matters for the wellbeing of our communities, and in some cases, our literal lives.”

