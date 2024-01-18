University of Michigan students and community members gathered for a virtual workshop on public policy and social justice, titled “Administrative Justice: Policy Design for the Inclusion of Marginalized Groups.” The workshop is one of a four-part Racial Justice in Practice series hosted by the Ford School of Public Policy Center for Racial Justice.

The workshop was led by Angela S. García, an assistant professor of sociology at The University of Chicago. García discussed her experience implementing the CityKey program in Chicago, which allowed Chicago residents of all backgrounds to receive a free government-issued ID that works as a library card, a prescription discount card and a Chicago transit card.

Queer, undocumented, formerly incarcerated and economically disadvantaged Chicago residents are more likely to experience discrimination or legal ramifications due to lack of valid government identification. CityKey was designed to increase access to government identification, which is often required in order to receive or engage in social services.

During her presentation, García shared a story about a woman named Carmen who experienced bureaucratic hurdles due to her undocumented status. Carmen could not attend English as a Second Language classes because her work ID did not qualify as a valid form of identification.

“It might seem like a relatively small thing, but (it is) a pretty large frustration for someone who’s actively seeking out ESL classes,” García said. “Carmen also struggled to enter her kid’s schools because their schools required an ID from visitors, and they didn’t accept her counselor ID as a form of ID.”

García said programs like CityKey can decrease barriers for undocumented immigrants.

“The data suggests that undocumented immigrants in particular are facing a number of challenges due to lacking a government-issued ID,” García said. “(CityKey) reduced threat, reduced administrative burden and (its) universal framing is contributing to the decision to enroll.”

Lansing resident Laurel Tilot-Jezowski attended the event. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Tilot-Jezowski said they appreciated the opportunity to explore this area of public policy and understand how it applies to their own work.

“I work in public policy research and consulting with a tangential relationship to immigration policy,” Tilot-Jezowski said. “I think that being able to better understand many aspects of everyday yet complicated issues related to our lives in this country can never be understated.”

During the Q&A portion of the event, Claire Lowande, program manager for the Public Policy School Leadership Initiative, said she was particularly interested in how CityKey works to protect user data.

“The part that was interesting to me was the part where CityKey doesn’t track data,” Lowande said. “The promise that (the city) is not going to keep this information on who holds a CityKey is a selling point to participants.”

At the end of the workshop, García told attendees she believes CityKey positively impacted the Chicago residents, particularly those from marginalized groups.

“We were able to show that a lot of people that are formerly incarcerated, communities of Color, people with disabilities community, trans communities and family house communities are benefiting from this,” García said.

