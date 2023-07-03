The Supreme Court of the United States ruled that affirmative action in college and university admissions is unconstitutional after hearing lawsuits brought against the University of North Carolina and Harvard University by Students for Fair Admissions.

In a 6-3 majority decision on the UNC lawsuit and a 6-2 decision on the Harvard one, the Court ruled that considering race in admissions violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, argued that race-conscious admissions programs like those at Harvard and UNC are unjustified and at odds with the Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law.

“Because Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” Roberts wrote.

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued that a colorblind approach like that suggested by the six conservative justices cannot address systemic racial inequity.

“With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” Jackson wrote. “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden expressed his opposition to the ruling and encouraged colleges and universities to explore new ways to recruit a diverse student body.

“I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse,” Biden said. “Today, I’m directing the Department of Education to analyze what practices help build a more inclusive and diverse student bodies and what practices hold that back, practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity. Colleges and universities should continue their commitment to support, retain, and graduate diverse students and classes.”

The University of Michigan has not used affirmative action in its admissions process since 2006, when the practice was banned for public universities in Michigan in a statewide vote. Since then, the University has implemented a host of programs aiming to increase socioeconomic diversity on campus, including Wolverine Pathways and the Go Blue Guarantee, but minority enrollment has remained low. In the fall of 2021, 15% of U-M undergraduates were from underrepresented minority groups.

Consequently, in August 2022, the University filed an amicus brief in support of Harvard and UNC arguing that the University’s “race-neutral” admissions process has resulted in a detrimental reduction in diversity on campus.

Though the decision does not change anything for the University nor any other college or university in Michigan that receives federal funding, the U-M administration expressed their disappointment with the ruling. In an email to the campus community, President Santa Ono and Provost Laurie McCauley said they believe a diverse student body is critical to academic and social progress.

“Although the U-M is not directly affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to significantly narrow how race can be considered in admissions policies, we are deeply disheartened by the court’s ruling,” the statement read. “We believe racial diversity benefits the exchange and development of ideas by increasing students’ variety of perspectives, promoting cross-racial understanding and dispelling racial stereotypes.”

U-M law professor Michael Steinberg formerly served as legal director of American Civil Liberties Union and was involved with two lawsuits defending affirmative action at the University. In an email to The Michigan Daily, Steinberg said he believes the Supreme Court ruling will hinder educational opportunity for marginalized groups.

“Affirmative action was a key tool to increase racial diversity on campuses, thus enhancing the education of students of all races,” Steinberg wrote. “But perhaps more importantly, it was a critical tool to redress the impact of discrimination against students of color, who historically were excluded from opportunities at our top universities. Sadly, I fear that this case, combined with the student debt case, will create significant obstacles to educational equity in this country.”

Rising LSA senior Brooklyn Blevins, speaker of the Black Student Union, said in an interview with The Daily that she believes other educational institutions will turn to the University to learn how to increase diversity without the use of affirmative action.

“As a prestigious school who has faced the challenges of attempting to enroll a diverse population without the aid of affirmative action for some time now, I do believe that many other schools may turn to our institution for direction on how to proceed in the wake of the ruling,” Blevins said. “Thus, I think this is a critical time for the University to stand behind the commitment they’ve expressed to create a diverse campus.”

Blevins said while she believes the Supreme Court’s decision will impact all institutions of higher education, these effects will be more severe at colleges and universities that do not already have robust diversity, equity and inclusion programs in place.

“While the structure of DEI at U of M is far from perfect, we’re privileged in the fact that we’re even able to have people and processes who work to implement DEI measures within our institution,” Blevins said. “If we stand to lose these critical elements here at our University, the already poor campus climate for Black students would undoubtedly only get worse.”

Rising LSA juniors Jade Gray and Anushka Jalisatgi, co-chairs of the University’s chapter of College Democrats, wrote in an email to The Daily that they believe the Court’s ruling will only heighten racial disparities in access to higher education.

“We are very disappointed by yet another out of touch decision from the Supreme Court,” the email read. “The affirmative action decision will further negatively impact marginalized groups in their pursuit of higher education, when its initial intent was to uplift communities who have historically been denied equitable opportunities in this country.”

Though other recent Supreme Court decisions, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have been misaligned with public opinion, half of U.S. adults disapprove of affirmative action in higher education, while only 33% approve.

The University’s chapter of College Republicans did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.

Matthew Fletcher, Harry Burns Hutchins Collegiate professor of law, specializes in federal Indian law and constitutional law. In an email to The Daily, Fletcher expressed concern that the decision will allow colleges and universities to de-prioritize diversity, leading to a largely white and wealthy student body.

“I am deeply concerned that the decision sends a signal to those college and university administrators that do not prioritize diversity that (it’s) okay to go back to the old days of just admitting socioeconomically privileged candidates,” Fletcher wrote. “The data in states where affirmative action has been banned as a matter of state law and the college or university does not prioritize diversity indicates that nearly all students will be white and socioeconomically privileged.”

