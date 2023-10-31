A five-person panel of government officials from Washtenaw County spoke to more than 50 students at an American Civil Liberties Union town hall on Friday in the Ford School of Public Policy in a discussion to hear from young constituents about their opinions on local policies. The event was hosted by the University of Michigan’s ACLU Undergraduate Chapter. The panel members — Sens. Jeff Irwin D-15, Sue Shink D-14, Rep. Jason Morgan D-23, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor — answered questions from students about current events and other pressing topics.

The headline for the event — “Make your voice heard” — was publicized on blue and orange posters around campus in the days leading up to the event. LSA senior Nicole Wan, co-chair of the U-M ACLU chapter, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that the tagline was a reference to the anger and powerlessness many students feel right now about the Israel-Hamas War.

“As a student, it can be hard to feel heard by your administration, it can be hard to feel heard by your local representative,” Wan said. “I think that making your voice heard is a very therapeutic way to reach out to students.”

Along with Wan, Public Policy junior Isha Khan, ACLU outreach chair, and Public Policy junior Om Shah, ACLU co-chair, helped organize the event. Khan said she and other U-M ACLU members have previously interacted with Morgan while advocating for affordable housing policies in Ann Arbor. At one point, Khan said she and other students brought up the idea of a town hall with Morgan and asked for a space for students to connect with local representatives and make their voices heard about issues that are important to them. That’s where the idea for the panel was born, she said.

According to Shah, the goal of the panel was to let students know that their local representatives are easily accessible. Shah said U-M students who are not from Ann Arbor might not know who to reach out to or how to get involved in local politics, so events like this give them the opportunity to engage with those in positions of power.

“A lot of people don’t interact with local politics and it creates the notion that it’s really hard to jump into civic engagement,” Shah said. “We really wanted people to overcome that barrier by talking to the mayor or the county prosecutor, people that are always on the ballot but aren’t as talked about.”

Wan said the U-M chapter of the ACLU aimed to collaborate with a diverse group of student organizations to host the event to foster connections between students who have different perspectives and values.

The co-sponsor organizations wrote the questions for the panelists so that the conversation would involve many different student interests. On Friday, Khan introduced each organization, asked one question from each group, and invited the panelists to answer. Topics ranged from drug policy to criminal justice reform, climate change, public transportation, workers’ rights, and affordable housing.

In their answers, representatives emphasized the importance of grassroots organizing. In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats won a trifecta in the Michigan House, Senate and Governor seat for the first time in nearly 40 years. Shink said this has paved the way for progressive legislation to be passed, like the clean energy package spearheaded by Shink earlier this year, which aims for the state to use 100% clean energy by 2040. The package was passed by the Senate Thursday and will now move to the House.

“I made a huge difference in the way our energy policy is going to be going forward for decades because I stayed engaged — I didn’t give up,” Shink said.

Irwin credited increased voter turnout in the midterms and a people-led redistricting effort for the Democrat trifecta. Using data from the 2020 national census, the bipartisan Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission redrew the House and Senate district maps to limit gerrymandering and better reflect voter interests. The new maps went into effect March of 2022, well before the midterm elections in November.

“It was an incredibly important initiative that enabled us to be responsive to the actual votes of the actual people,” Irwin said. “Michigan is an example of work that can be done by people on the ground, envisioning structural change and accomplishing it in frankly, a swift and remarkably effective period of time.”

Morgan, the youngest of the five panelists at 34 years old, encouraged students and young people to get involved in politics. He said any hope for positive change in the state lies with the current generation and their willingness to speak out for their beliefs.

“I feel like I am teetering on the edge of feeling like there’s hope for our system and feeling like it’s not worth it almost every day in Lansing,” Morgan said. “It feels bleak some days, but the only thing bleaker is giving up.”

Shah said hearing from the five officials talk about the same topics and their roles in enacting change made him think about how the mayor’s office, prosecutor’s office and state legislature work together. Shah said he left the event feeling more hopeful about the relationships between different members and levels of government.

“A lot of times we hear stories about government inefficiency and bureaucracy,” Shah said. “(The panelists) reassured me that our government representatives are doing their job and interacting with other people.”The second half of the town hall was opened up to the audience so they could ask any additional questions to the panelists. Students asked questions about issues that had not previously been mentioned including immigrants’ rights, reproductive justice and youth mental health. Wan said in some cases, the elected officials were not able to answer the questions and she appreciated their willingness to admit that they would need to look into the topic more before trying to answer it.

“I liked how it demonstrated the humility of our representatives,” Wan said. “Sometimes, they admitted that they hadn’t heard of what we brought up and said they would look into it.”

LSA freshman Max Wei asked a question about how the state legislature’s hopes to protect LGBTQ+ rights going forward. He said he joined the ACLU as an organizing committee member this semester and was excited to help host the panel discussion to highlight the importance of local politics and put the U-M community in contact with local government.

“Local politics are a lot more important than people think it is,” Wei said. “The more involved you are in local politics, the more you can see the effects of your actions.”

Daily News Contributor Emily Sun can be reached at emisun@umich.edu.