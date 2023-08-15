Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, 14 states have banned abortion, and 21 others have restricted access. While abortion remains legal in Michigan, health care professionals and advocacy organizations continue to push for more reproductive rights protections both in the state and nationwide.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially repealed the state’s 1931 ban on abortion after voters approved Proposal 3 during the 2022 midterm elections. The ban was rendered obsolete by the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling but had the potential to come back into effect following the Dobbs decision. Prop 3 amended the Michigan constitution to include protections for abortion and contraception access.

Michigan as an access state

Lisa Harris, OB-GYN at Michigan Medicine physician and co-chair of the University of Michigan “Post-Roe Task Force,” told The Michigan Daily in an interview that the group’s mission has changed since its inception in May 2022. Harris said now that abortion is a constitutional right in Michigan, the task force has shifted its focus to Michigan’s role as an access state for people living in states where abortion is banned or restricted.

“We knew we were a place that would retain access for people from all over the country, not just for Michigan,” Harris said. “Right after Roe was overturned, when abortion was illegal in Ohio and Indiana, we got our first taste of what it would be like to be an access state where people would come from other states. We saw many, many more patients. So basically from that point on, we’ve been preparing to be an access state, and that’s where the focus of our efforts has been.”

According to a study from WeCount, Michigan witnessed an average increase of 304 administered abortions between April 2022 and March 2023. Planned Parenthood attributed the increase to out-of-state patients, as non-Michigan residents now account for about 10-15% of Planned Parenthood of Michigan abortions. Paula Thornton Greear, Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO, said in an interview with The Daily that she expects the number of people seeking abortions in Michigan to increase as restrictions from other states continue.

“The ongoing consequences of the fall of Dobbs and the subsequent state abortion bans have really left patients confused, fearful, desperate for reproductive health, and our patient care team sees the consequences of this every day,” Thornton Greear said. “The number of out-of-state patients turning to Planned Parenthood has tripled. As other states enact bans that number will just increase.”

Dr. Susan Ernst, chief of gynecology and sexual health at the University Health Service, said in an email to The Daily that out-of-state U-M students seeking abortion care in Michigan may also contribute to the rising demand for abortion care.

“Students who are from states with restrictive abortion laws may seek care in the state of Michigan as opposed to having abortion care in their home states,” Ernst wrote. “This may increase demand for abortion services in Michigan.”

Future threats to abortion care

In addition to focusing on Michigan’s role as an access state, the task force has also been preparing for the results of another court case that could impact abortion access. A lawsuit in Texas to ban mifepristone, which is typically taken alongside misoprostol to end first trimester pregnancies, is currently making its way through the courts. The medication is used in more than half of abortions in Michigan and throughout the U.S. Harris said the task force has been preparing a possible ban on mifepristone and how it may change the way Michigan Medicine is able to provide abortion care.

“There’s a Texas case that threatens the availability of mifepristone, which would profoundly impact access around the country, including in Michigan, even though we’re a protected state,” Harris said. “So those cases are working your way through the courts. Most legal experts predict the Supreme Court will hear that case. A year from now we’ll just have heard whatever the decision in that case is and so we’re thinking about what that means.”

While medication abortions can be safely provided with only misoprostol, patients often experience more side effects when using misoprostol alone than a combination of both.

Thornton Greear said many current threats to abortion care, like the lawsuit against mifepristone, are “ripple effects” of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

“Anti-abortion groups are filing lawsuits in large numbers in states hostile to abortion rights,” Thornton Greear said. “These lawsuits have national implications, including, as we saw recently, the attempt to block access … to mifepristone. These are the ripple effects that we’re talking about. If anti-abortion politicians take control of Congress and the presidency, we can see a national abortion ban that supersedes the protections in Michigan.”

Working against barriers to abortion care

Thornton Greear emphasized that while abortion is now a constitutionally protected right in Michigan, barriers to care remain, including targeted regulations of abortion providers, the 24-hour wait law, bans on abortion insurance coverage and the judicial bypass requirement.

“What’s next for us is working with our coalition partners across the state to make sure that we continue to knock down barriers in that people have access to safe legal abortion in Michigan, and that we get some of these barriers off the books,” Thornton Greear said. “Even though we passed the ballot measure to ensure that abortion is legal in Michigan, anti abortion, politicians and judges still want to control our bodies in our lives.”

Harris said the task force continues to work toward increasing access to abortion care at Michigan Medicine facilities, as well as training and educating incoming and current health care professionals on providing abortion care.

“We increased our ability to provide medication abortion at Michigan Medicine, (and) family medicine physicians began to provide more medication abortion again at Michigan Medicine to increase access,” Harris said. “We’ve done some medication abortion training for physicians in internal medicine and pediatrics and medicine. Also, we’re creating agreements with institutions in states where there are bans to take their learners, their fellows and residents so that their education is not impacted if they live in a banned state.”

Ernst reaffirmed UHS’s commitment to providing high-quality reproductive healthcare to the campus community, even as the state of abortion access around the country continues to shift.

“University Health Service remains committed to providing comprehensive, evidence-based sexual and reproductive healthcare that follows leading research and appropriate clinical guidelines,” Ernst wrote. “These services include contraceptive counseling, provision of long-acting reversible contraception with IUD and implant insertion, pregnancy testing with options counseling, and care during early pregnancy including miscarriage.”

