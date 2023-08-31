The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month.

Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.

Further protections for youth employees

Status: Introduced in the House, referred to committee

Introduced by State Rep. Phil Skaggs, D-East Grand Rapids, and State Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon, HB-4932 would require new safety measures to protect the rights of employees under the age of 18 in the workplace. The bill also gives more authority to the state government to collect administrative fines from employers who violate the Youth Employment Standards Act, in addition to outlining criminal punishments that they may face for noncompliance.

Whitmer proclaimed June to be Youth Employment Month in Michigan to draw attention to the prevalence of young workers in Michigan. In June, it was expected that 235,000 Michigan youth ages 16 to 19 would work in the state during the summer. In the same month, a related bill, HB-4437 was enacted into law. This bill allocated funds to help non-profit organizations support apprenticeship and work readiness programs for young workers. In a June press release, Whitmer said it was important for Michigan employers to provide resources for youth who are interested in work just as it is important for the government to ensure youth are protected in the workplace.

“We encourage Michigan employers to offer meaningful, safe and valuable work and volunteer opportunities to our youth,” Whitmer said. “We urge them to recognize that hiring young people, including those with disabilities, is an investment in the future of our state and nation.”

If passed, HB-4932 would open up employers to criminal liability if a minor is injured at work.

After a first reading in August, HB-4932 was referred to the Committee of Higher Education.

Tax credit for taxpayers who graduated from high school or college outside of Michigan

Status: Introduced in the House, referred to committee

HB-4934, introduced by Skaggs and Snyder, provides tax incentives for high school and college graduates outside of Michigan to move to the state. The bill would allow them to claim a tax credit on student loans paid starting Jan. 1, 2024. Graduates may claim a credit that equals 50% of the tax the taxpayer paid on a qualified student loan during the tax year with proof of residency and proof of degree.

Across the U.S., student loan debt amounts to $1.774 trillion and 43.6 million borrowers have federal student loan debt. In Michigan, 58% of college students had student loan debt in the 2019-2020 academic year. This bill, also titled “The Make it in Michigan Grant” tax credit program, would incentivize graduates to move to Michigan to launch their careers and seek employment opportunities. In an Aug. 25 press release, Skaggs said it is important to attract and retain talent in the Michigan workforce.

“We should make Michigan a talent magnet by rewarding out of state young people for moving and staying here,” Skaggs said. “This would be a major boost towards our goals of strong population growth.”

Michigan was the state with the fifth slowest growing population across the country in 2022. The bill’s sponsors have promised that it would help alleviate the burden of student loans for Michigan residents and spur population growth.

“We need to be more competitive if as a state we are going to deal with stagnant population growth,” Skaggs said. “This legislation will not only help us keep our college graduates but also attract talent from other states.”

HB-4933 was simultaneously introduced by Skaggs and Snyder and aims to provide individual income tax credit for high school and college graduates who are from Michigan and have student loans too. The bill aims to encourage in-state graduates to remain in Michigan.

HB-4934 was referred to the House Committee on Higher Education on Aug. 23.

3. More specifics for camera footage used as evidence in school vehicle traffic cases

Status: Introduced in the House, referred to committee

Introduced by State Rep. Nate Shannon, D-Sterling Heights, and State Rep. Graham Filler, R-Saginaw, HB-4928 aims to add a more detailed section to the Michigan Vehicle Code about collecting camera evidence for traffic violations by attaching them to school vehicles. The bill was introduced a few months after the passage of HB-4250, which prohibited the use of mobile devices while driving, in June. After that bill was passed, Shannon issued a statement saying the state needs to continue to pass laws to help further protect Michigan drivers.

“We can’t solely focus on fixing the roads and infrastructure; we must also ensure drivers stay alert and focused while they’re behind the wheel,” Shannon said. “Passing these bills can save lives.”

HB-4928 outlines the specific violations caught on school bus cameras that will result in a fine. The number of school vehicle crashes across the state last year was 1,041 based on data collected by the Michigan State Police. At least 24 states already have camera laws specifically for school vehicles, with Michigan allowing districts to put cameras on their school buses in 2021. HB-4202 , which was passed in July, allows courts to consider recordings from the cameras as evidence in determining the cause of crashes.

HB-4928 would continue to specify how this evidence is collected and how it can be used. It was referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform on Aug. 23.

Tax collection for business locations to be similar to pre-pandemic regulations

Status: Introduced in the House, referred the committee

Introduced by State Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, HB-4926 aims to amend the General Property Tax Act by removing all existing mentions of the COVID-19 pandemic from the Act. By removing references to the pandemic, local businesses would still be able to enjoy the flexibility afforded to them over the past couple of years even though the pandemic itself has come to an end. For instance, businesses would still be able to keep smaller, temporary pop-up locations that they opened up during COVID-19 in operation.

In 2021, 39% of Michigan local officials reported their local economy suffered from the pandemic. Michigan’s economy has steadily improved over the past year in part thanks to legislation that has provided special concessions and financial support for local businesses following the pandemic. In a press release, Whitmer said programs and laws to help businesses recover from the pandemic will continue to help increase the state’s economic momentum.

“I’m focused on putting Michiganders first and growing Michigan’s economy as we work together to take advantage of our $7 billion surplus and make investments in the issues that matter most to families,” Whitmer said.

The bill was introduced and then referred to the Committee on Tax Policy on Aug. 22.

April to be designated as Chaldean and Assyrian Heritage Month

Status: Introduced in the House, referred to committee

HB-4927, introduced by State Rep. Noah Arbit, D-West Bloomfield, would make April Chaldean and Assyrian Heritage Month. April is already designated as Arab-American Heritage Month, Chaldean-American Month and National Minority Heritage Month in the state.

In 2020, about 500,000 Chaldeans and Assyrians resided in the United States, with significant communities in Michigan. Whitmer’s proclamation for Chaldean-American Month in April has already recognized and celebrated over 100,000 of Chaldean-Americans in Michigan.

“The Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac community (enriches) Michigan’s cultural tapestry and prosperity through their success in the arts, business, law, politics, education, medicine, architecture and engineering,” Whitmer said.

This bill was introduced and then referred to the Committee on Government Operations on Aug. 23.

Daily Staff Reporter Ji Hoon Choi can be reached at jicho@umich.edu.