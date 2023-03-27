University of Michigan students, parents and faculty members listened to presentations from 25 students Friday afternoon in the Rebecca M. Blank Great Hall at the Ford School of Public Policy. Ford faculty and staff nominated the student presenters to display their research findings at the 16th Gramlich Showcase of Student Work. This annual event was first held in 2008 to commemorate the contributions of Ned Gramlich, the founding dean at the Public Policy School.

From theorizing about the political and economic relationship between the United States and China relationship to examining ways to increase access to electricity in Pakistan, the presenters’ work highlighted policy research at the local, national and international levels.

Public Policy graduate student Sarah Godek was one of the students who presented at the Gramlich Showcase. She said she focused her research on analyzing how different confidence building measures — planned actions to build trust between nations — could strengthen ties between the U.S. and China amid mounting tensions.

“I’ve been working over the past year and a half on building an analysis of confidence building measures for the U.S.-China relationship,” Godek said. “The research question that sort of guided my thinking on this is wondering how we (can) avoid crises because we know the current state of U.S.-China relations is really dire.”

Godek said the source of inspiration for her research came from an inner desire for greater peace in the world. She said her research helped her identify several concrete actions that could be taken to improve diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China.

“What I found to be the most promising plans were summit meetings and regularized high-level mutual visits, strengthening contracts across militaries and participation within lateral security forums,” Godek said. “(My professor) helped me to guide my own thinking and to develop this project very independently (as) a true researcher would.”

Public Policy senior Lauren Peng attended the showcase and said she found Godek’s presentation of a complex issue compelling and clear.

“She presented (her research) in a manner that was easy to digest,” Peng said. “There was a lot of complicated research behind it, (but) it was communicated very clearly.”

Environment and Sustainability graduate student Saif Ur Rehman presented his research on electricity access in rural Pakistani areas at the showcase. According to the World Bank, about 60% of Pakistan’s rural population has access to electricity, meaning around 40% are in the dark.

“(Less access to electricity in rural areas) really (impacts) education, healthcare and just the holistic development of a country,” Rehman said.

Rehman linked the results of his research to broader implications for developing countries beyond Pakistan.

“(Energy) is a very intertwined concept with development itself,” Rehman said. “I think it’s such a great opportunity because developing parts of the world and rural areas, specifically, haven’t had energy access at all. Starting from a clean slate, we can push for renewable (energy) at the starting point.”

Godek said she was grateful for the individualized guidance that she received on her self-developed project.

“I really appreciate the Ford School’s support of student-developed endeavors,” Godek said. “That’s something that I think is really amazing about this school, and I think the sort of individual attention and support that I received while developing this project was something that I would not have received elsewhere.”

